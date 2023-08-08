WATERLOO – Bucks shortstop and Jesup alum Brodie Kresser learned a lot over two seasons in the Northwoods League – and he’s ready to take those lessons to Division I.

On Thursday, Waterloo announced that Kresser had been waived for the season as he gets ready for his first season at West Virginia University.

However, the sophomore’s time in one of the most competitive collegiate summer leagues in America provided him with all the confidence and experience necessary to make his mark.

“The Northwoods is an incredible league,” Kresser said. “ You see top-notch players, you’ve seen guys get drafted out of there. It’s one of the top three summer ball leagues you can play in and it gets you ready to compete at any level, really. It’s just a bunch of good baseball...It’s a good league. It’s fun.”

Kresser grew up a Waterloo fan and regularly traveled the half-hour to Riverfront Stadium from Jesup. As one of the best players on the J-Hawks roster, he developed ambitions of playing in college or in the pros – and saw himself in a Bucks jersey.

“Growing up… there’s no Major League team in Iowa or anything. In Des Moines, you’ve got the Iowa Cubs and stuff,” Kresser said. “So to get away and watch some good baseball growing up – you know there’s going to be some good college players and there’s going to be some good ball to go out there and watch.”

So when an opportunity opened up for the Des Moines Area Community College freshman to play in Waterloo, he dropped his ticket to the Coastal Plain League to pursue a childhood dream.

Kresser had a few standout moments in 2022 including a walkoff single to beat the La Crosse Loggers.

In total, Kresser appeared in 17 games for the Bucks last season, slashing .234/.338/.266 across 74 plate appearances with two doubles and seven RBIs.

However, it was in his second year – his first full season with the Bucks – that Kresser truly got to shine.

Over the season, he was put at the front of the front of the lineup, recording 26 hits, 19 RBIs and scoring 24 runs. Kresser slashed .243/.357/.299 in 130 plate appearances across 32 games.

He also became instrumental on defense, helping the Bucks become one of the top teams in the NWL for double plays.

According to Kresser, this season did more than simply polish his technique. It helped him determine the style in which he plays, taking on the role of a contact hitter. He also developed his speed, stealing 17 bases in 18 attempts.

His first full season in Waterloo also gave Kresser a taste of the minor leagues and what it takes to play at the next level, But, beyond anything he learned on the field, the bond he formed in the dugout and on the road with his teammates will be what he remembers most.

“A good road trip after a win, you cherish that and basically just playing every single day, you learn something new, you’ve just got to take that,” Kresser said.

Kresser joins a Mountaineers program which went 40-20 in 2023 and earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament in the Lexington, Kentucky regional.

