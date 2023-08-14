WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks 2023 Northwoods League season came to an end Saturday with a 5-3 victory over the Mankato MoonDogs at Riverfront Stadium.

Despite a strong second-half push, the Bucks fell short of the playoffs but on the whole the club believes they made marked progress from 2022.

After going 16-52 in last summer, the Bucks under the guidance of field manager Darrell Handelsman improved to 37-31 in 2023, placing them in second in the Great Plains East Division behind the La Crosse Loggers.

“I feel extremely lucky to be surrounded by such good kids and good coaches and a great organization and I mean, I could have not asked for a better situation,” Handlesman said. And I’m proud of our guys, the way they battled and continued to improve and get better.”

Waterloo got off to a rocky start, losing six games in a row in June and going 16-21 before breaking through with a nine-game winning streak that brought them above .500 for the first time since 2021. The Bucks got ahead in the season the same way they did in many of their games – battling back from behind and utilizing every tool in the arsenal.

“The thing that was neat is we used everybody a lot – I think just trusting the entire roster – and I think we proved over the course of 70 games or so that depth matters,” Handelsman said, considering it one of the biggest lessons of the season he learned.

The young men who played with the organization and were there to help correct the team’s course earned valuable experience as they contemplate a run at the pros.

Outfielder Cole Hill joined the Bucks from Stephen F. Austin University in Texas in June with the number “24” on his back. According to Hill he chose that number personally, as it was worn by Willie Mays, Rickey Henderson, Ken Griffey Jr. and several other MLB greats. He wants to add his name the list of great 24s.

He proved his worth over the season, notching 42 RBIs with 17 of his 55 hits being doubles, while earning a spot in the Northwoods League All-Star Game at the end of July.

“It’s been a long one, it’s been a good one, it’s been a grind since day one,” Hill said “It’s been fun coming out to the field every day with my guys, competing every single day, every single pitch. And yeah, it didn’t end like we wanted it to, but it was still a good season all and all.”

Another outstanding performer for Waterloo was first baseman Marcus Heusohn, who was named Player of the Year for the Waterloo Bucks. Originally from Waterloo, Illinois, Heusohn came on a sophomore from Lindenwood University and showcased his talents as a power hitter and ace fielder.

But despite his success, Heusohn said the biggest lesson he learned was to forgive himself when he came up short and learn from his failures for the next game.

“Handling failure – I feel like that’s one of the biggest keys of baseball is being able to move on and not letting failure affect you like out in the field or after a bad AB or letting a bad play in the field affect you at the plate,” Heusohn said. “So, for sure, failure.”

Hill echoed this.

“One thing I learned is that everybody’s going to mess up in this sport. It’s going to happen more times than you succeed,” Hill said. “Only thing you need to focus on is just the next rep, the next pitch, the next game – things like that – and stay as positive as possible.”

Second baseman Aaron Ujimori learned many of these lessons in the hard-luck 2022 season before returning to the University of Hawaii. Coming back to Iowa, he got the chance to apply his lessons.

“One year in Waterloo helped me mature a lot and going back to my school and taking everything that I learned here… and I felt like I just came back a little bit more mature mentally and it was really easy to get adjusted back out here again because the guys were so great,” Ujimori said. “It’s super easy to do your job that way.”

Moving to next year, Handelsman said one of his aims is to lock down pitching earlier, though this element was shored up significantly in the second half under the leadership of pitching coach Mack Stephenson.

However, whatever the season, the Bucks were grateful to the Waterloo faithful who showed up to every game, rain or shine, to cheer for their summer league team.

“What do you say? I mean, I’ve always said they have the best fans in the league here and they just proved it all through the summer, so they supported us no matter what,” Handelsman said. “They came out and I think they had a good time, and they supported the team and that’s what it’s all about.”