WATERLOO – The Waterloo Bucks moved above .500 for the first time since the end of 2021 after beating the Thunder Bay Border Cats 15-2, in their sixth consecutive win.

The victory also saw Waterloo improve to 8-1 in the second half of the Great Plains East Division standings and it is now 22-21 overall.

The Blucks blasted past the Border Cats early, going through the lineup in back-to-back innings and notching 14 hits.

According to field manager Darrell Handelsman, it’s evidence of the team’s hard work paying off, coming together and forming a well-oiled machine.

“It’s really a continuation of the last two weeks,” Handelsman said. “We’ve been playing really good baseball and guys are focused and locked in and we’re having really good at-bats, and our pitching has been way improved… we’ve gotten incrementally better over the first six weeks of the season and they’re just playing really well.”

The Bucks got on the board in the bottom of the second when Michael Lippe knocked a triple against the centerfield fence, then advanced home on an error. Waterloo continued to build on the lead in the third with an RBI single from Marcus Heusohn. Lippe gave the Bucks another run by taking a hit-by-pitch on loaded bases, followed by a two-RBI double from Aaron Ujimori.

In the fourth inning, Heusohn hit his second RBI single in a row. Ben Wilmes then got Heusohn home with a single of his own. After the Bucks got two more runs with a walk and a hit by pitch with the bases loaded, Jesup alum Brodie Kresser got an RBI on a bloop hit, then Brandon Fish made it 11-0 with a sac fly.

“I’ve just been trusting the process and just believe that if I can pick my teammates up then they can pick me up if I don’t come through,” Heusohn said. “That’s one of the biggest things is just having full faith in every guy in the lineup, that night in and night out, they’ll up to play and they’ll do their part in helping us win.”

On defense, right-handed pitcher Seth White shut the Border Cats down through five innings, in which eight runners were left stranded.

The Bucks got two more runs in the bottom of the fifth with RBI singles from Michael Lippe and Max Shor. Cole Hill smacked in another run in the sixth with a double. Michael Lippe scored his second run of the night in the bottom of the seventh on a wild pitch from third base.

“Once you get on a little streak, it’s just fun to ride it out,” Handelsman said. “So it’s been really fun.”

