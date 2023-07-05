Fireworks weren’t the only thing lighting up Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday as the Waterloo Bucks bested the Mankato MoonDogs 7-6.

A big first inning boosted Waterloo, starting with an RBI double to left field by Elliot Good. Another run was scored by Brandon Fish thanks to a sac fly by Cole Hill. RBI singles by Jesup alum Brodie Kresser and Max Shor put the Bucks on top 4-0 going into the second inning.

Mankato wasted no time in biting a chunk out of the Waterloo lead with three runs.

First, Brody Harding scored on an error, then a two-RBI double by Kai Roberts got the MoonDogs within a run, 4-3.

Waterloo answered back in the bottom of the second with Good’s second RBI.

Marcus Heusohn made it 6-3 in the third with a double which drove in Drew Donaldson.

Mankato closed the gap with an RBI single by Harding in the fifth and RBIs from Ariel Armas in the seventh and Kip Fougerousse in the eighth.

Another RBI double by Heusohn in the bottom of the seventh proved enough to keep the game out of reach, allowing the Bucks to earn the Independence Day win.

Tuesday’s win, combined with a 2-1 record to open the month of July, improved the Bucks’ overall record to 15-20. It also got Waterloo off on the right foot to start the second half of the season 1-0.

The Bucks travel to Mankato on Thursday and Friday for a pair of road battles against the MoonDogs before returning for a home weekend series with the the Eau Claire Express (21-14). The Bucks and Express face off on Saturday and Sunday at 6:35 and 2:35 p.m., respectively.

Linescore

Waterloo 7, Mankato 6

Mankato 030 010 11 0 – 6 9 3

Waterloo 411 000 10X – 7 13 2

Strack, Mccollough (4), Garza (5) and Armas, Christopherson, Blake (5), Laird (9) and Shor.

2B – MAN: Roberts, Armas. WAT: Wilmes (2), Heusohn (2), Good.