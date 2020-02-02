You are the owner of this article.
Augustana upends No. 10 Upper Iowa wrestlers
COLLEGE WRESTLING

New Upper Iowa logo 2017

FAYETTE -- Augustana pulled out a pair of last-second wins and upset 10th-ranked Upper Iowa 19-12 Sunday in a Northern Sun Conference wrestling dual meet.

Jack Huffman, the Vikings' ninth-ranked 133-pounder, pulled off the first of those key wins when he scored a takedown in the closing seconds for a 7-6 win over Donny Schmit. Jacob Tvinnereim pulled off the other dramatic victory when he escaped in the final seconds of the 157-pound match for a 4-3 win over Mac Spotts.

Upper Iowa (12-3, 5-1) got wins from seventh-ranked Chase Luensman at 149, 184-pounder Dalton Hahn, second-ranked 197-pounder Nick Baumler and 285-pounder Triston Westerlund.

Augustana improved to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in conference duals.

Augustana 19, Upper Iowa 12

125 -- Ethan Cota (Aug) dec. Jared Hensley, 7-4, 133 -- Jack Huffman (Aug) dec. Donny Schmit, 7-6, 141 -- Hunter Burnett (Aug) maj. dec. Tate Murty, 12-3, 149 -- Chase Luensman (UIU) dec. Jebben Keyes, 5-3, 157 -- Jacob Tvinnereim (Aug) dec. Mac Spotts, 4-3, 165 -- Bailey Neises (Aug) dec. Brock Benitz, 6-3, 174 -- Ben Kelvington (Aug) dec. Jamie Gehling, 6-2, 184 -- Dalton Hahn (UIU) dec. Kolby Kost, 5-4, 197 -- Nick Baumler (UIU) dec. Daniel Bishop, 2-1, 285 -- Triston Westerlund (UIU) dec. Steven Hajas, 5-3.

