Augustana upends No. 10 Upper Iowa wrestlers

FAYETTE -- Augustana pulled out a pair of last-second wins and upset 10th-ranked Upper Iowa 19-12 Sunday in a Northern Sun Conference wrestling dual meet.
Jack Huffman, the Vikings' ninth-ranked 133-pounder, pulled off the first of those key wins when he scored a takedown in the closing seconds for a 7-6 win over Donny Schmit. Jacob Tvinnereim pulled off the other dramatic victory when he escaped in the final seconds of the 157-pound match for a 4-3 win over Mac Spotts.
Upper Iowa (12-3, 5-1) got wins from seventh-ranked Chase Luensman at 149, 184-pounder Dalton Hahn, second-ranked 197-pounder Nick Baumler and 285-pounder Triston Westerlund.
Augustana improved to 8-2 overall and 4-0 in conference duals.