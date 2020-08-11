You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Rivers Conferences moves football, soccer and volleyball to spring
0 comments
breaking
COLLEGE SPORTS

American Rivers Conferences moves football, soccer and volleyball to spring

{{featured_button_text}}
American Rivers Conference logo

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Following Friday's NCAA Board of Governors announcement,  the American Rivers Conference Presidents Council has announced the postponement of four sports from the fall to the spring sports.

Those sports are football, women's and men's soccer, and volleyball. The conference intends to go forward with fall competition in women's and men's cross country, women's golf, and women's tennis.

The Board of Governors put new mandates in its "Resocialization of Collegiate Sport" plan, the most concerning of which was the requirement to test regularly in several sports. Prior to Friday's announcement, the NCAA's member schools had the latitude to use local and state guidelines in their approach to practice and competition for the fall. 

The NCAA previously referenced the "Resocialization" document as "... intended as a resource for member schools to use in coordination with applicable government and related institutional policies and guidelines." Friday's release changed that stance. The decision by the Association's highest governing body left the A-R-C's Presidents Council with no options.

The conference additionally said the discussion of winter sports also will take high priority in the coming weeks. The conference sponsors women's and men's basketball, women's and men's indoor track and field, and wrestling in the winter.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Reporter

I’m a Waterloo native who has covered Cedar Valley sports for more than 30 years for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. I’m also a big Cincinnati Reds fan … Go Big Red Machine!

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Will Allow Athletes to Make Money From Endorsements

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News