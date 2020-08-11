American Rivers Conferences moves football, soccer and volleyball to spring

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Following Friday's NCAA Board of Governors announcement, the American Rivers Conference Presidents Council has announced the postponement of four sports from the fall to the spring sports.

Those sports are football, women's and men's soccer, and volleyball. The conference intends to go forward with fall competition in women's and men's cross country, women's golf, and women's tennis.

The Board of Governors put new mandates in its "Resocialization of Collegiate Sport" plan, the most concerning of which was the requirement to test regularly in several sports. Prior to Friday's announcement, the NCAA's member schools had the latitude to use local and state guidelines in their approach to practice and competition for the fall.

The NCAA previously referenced the "Resocialization" document as "... intended as a resource for member schools to use in coordination with applicable government and related institutional policies and guidelines." Friday's release changed that stance. The decision by the Association's highest governing body left the A-R-C's Presidents Council with no options.

The conference additionally said the discussion of winter sports also will take high priority in the coming weeks. The conference sponsors women's and men's basketball, women's and men's indoor track and field, and wrestling in the winter.

