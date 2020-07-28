American Rivers Conference plans to proceed with fall sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS – While NCAA Division III conferences nationwide have already canceled fall sports, the American Rivers Conference plans to continue competition as scheduled.

A-R-C leaders have met multiple times since late spring to monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications for athletics.

Last week the conference’s Presidents Council committed once again to proceeding with conference competition, using a reduced schedule in football and single round-robin schedules in other sports. The conference sponsors fall sports in men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s tennis, and volleyball.

Aside from Nebraska Wesleyan, A-R-C members Wartburg, Luther, Coe, Central, Simpson, Buena Vista, Loras and the University of Dubuque are located within Iowa's borders.

Schedules will be announced as soon as the revised drafts pass through the conference’s governance groups. The Presidents Council and conference leadership will continue to monitor public health in the region and will adjust the schedules accordingly.