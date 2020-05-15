American Rivers Conference planning full fall athletic slate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS -- The Presidents Council of the American Rivers Conference today announced its intention to conduct intercollegiate athletics programs this fall and for the entirety of the 2020-21 academic year.

The announcement coincided with the conference’s spring governance cycle, which began Thursday with virtual meetings of the conference’s athletics administrators and faculty athletics representatives. The Presidents Council’s spring meeting will take place Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

“We will be using our spring meetings to coordinate our approach to full conference competition, both for the regular season and our post-season tournaments,” said Chuck Yrigoyen, Commissioner of the American Rivers Conference. “As with our campuses generally, safety is our primary goal as we provide a robust, competitive experience for our student-athletes, coaches, athletics staff, officials, fans, and everyone directly involved in A-R-C sports.”

A-R-C institutions plan to approach all scheduled non-conference contests with the same attention to health and well-being as conference play.