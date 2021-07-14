Alberts named Nebraska AD

LINCOLN, Neb. — Trev Alberts didn’t think he’d get emotional. But standing inside Memorial Stadium, the very same structure where Alberts made his name known to the state, brought it all back for the former Butkus Award winner.

“I love this place,” Alberts said as he stopped to collect his emotions. “I learned so much as a young man.

“I don’t take this responsibility lightly. I will do everything I can to what I can for this place.”

With his family by his side, Alberts was introduced Nebraska’s 14th athletic director Wednesday. The Cedar Falls, Iowa native will officially begin his new job Monday after leading the Nebraska-Omaha athletic department for 12 years.

“I would have never left UNO for any other job but Nebraska,” Alberts later added.

Nebraska has been without an AD since Bill Moos announced his retirement June 25.

UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green, who led the search for Moos’ replacement, said he looked at internal and national candidates. At the end of the day, Alberts checked all the boxes, Green said during Wednesday’s news conference.