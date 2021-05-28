Ackley native Aubrie Fisher wins steeplechase national title for Wartburg

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wartburg College produced three all-American performances Friday during the NCAA Division III outdoor track and field championships at North Carolina A&T State.

Sophomore Aubrie Fisher highlighted Wartburg’s day with a national title in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Fisher entered the meet with the nation’s second-fastest time and battled Melissa Rowland of Tufts University side-by-side until pulling away on the home stretch. The Ackley native finished with a time of 10:30.46, the second fastest in Wartburg history.

Wartburg’s Breya Christopher cleared 1.7 meters in the high jump for sixth place and all-American recognition.

On the men’s side, Christopher Collet finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in 9:08.04.

Waterloo native Deyton Love qualified for the finals in the 110-meter hurdles and Dallas Wright reached the finals in the 400-meter hurdles.

During Thursday’s competition, Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger finished fourth in the 10K with a time of 30:21.75.

NCAA West PrelimThe University of Northern Iowa was led Friday by a 16th place finish from Thomas Yezek at the NCAA West Preliminary Round in College Station, Texas.