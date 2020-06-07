Cedar Valley USBC inducts three into Hall of Fame

Gress began his junior career at the age of 11 in 1960 and a year later won the Waterloo City Junior Singles Tournament. He rolled his first 700 in 1973 and in 1976 he was a member of the Iowa State 700 Club team champions.

Gress has also won city tournament titles in 1979 with Esco Auto Supply and won a city doubles title with Kilpatrick in 1983. He was also victorious in the 1983 Iowa State Lutheran Tournament.

Gress has now competed in 30 consecutive ABC (now USBC) Open Championships and finished 30th overall with Kilpatrick in 1983 in Niagara Falls, N.Y. He rolled a 300 game in 1981 and has one 299 game and two 298 games in his career.

Gabbard began bowling in 1967 at Maple Lanes. In his 30 plus year career, Gabbard has four 300 games, three 299s and one 298 while also recording three 800 series with a high of 823. He has more than 650 700 series in his career.

Over a 20-year span from 1988 through 2009, Gabbard carried an average in excess of 215 which placed him in the top 25 of the local association. He has been voted to the association all-star teams four times and won the Waterloo City Tournament in 1993 teaming with Rich Kemme, Steve Simon, Shannon Jones and Rick Wilson to shoot a scratch score of 3,607.