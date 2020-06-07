Cedar Valley USBC inducts three into Hall of Fame

The Greater Cedar Valley USBC Bowling Association announced last month the induction of three new members into its Hall of Fame.
Based on their accomplishments on the lanes as well as behind the scenes in support of bowlers in the Cedar Valley, Gordy Kilpatrick, Larry ‘Chico’ Gress and Terry Gabbard were chosen.
Kilpatrick began his bowling career at the Waterloo Bowl-In in 1959-60 in a junior league. He moved to Colorado in 1984 and during a 25-year period won 44 tournaments in Colorado and the surrounding states. Among those titles was a victory in the prestigious Brunswick World Team Challenge. He also won two Colorado Team USA titles.
In 2009, Kilpatrick moved back to Waterloo where he continued his success on the lanes. He has won four Greater Iowa Bowling Association and three Senior Scratch Association titles.
In over 50 years as an adult bowler, Kilpatrick has rolled a total 46 300 games, 23 800 series — with a high of 857 — and he has more than 750 documented 700 series. His highest average is a 239 he recorded in the Viking League in 2009
Kilpatrick has appeared in 44 USBC Open tournaments in the United States where he carries a lifetime average on those difficult lane conditions of 204.58. Since turning 50, Kilpatrick has averaged 214.27 at the USBC Open and rolled a 300 during singles competition in 2009.
Gress began his junior career at the age of 11 in 1960 and a year later won the Waterloo City Junior Singles Tournament. He rolled his first 700 in 1973 and in 1976 he was a member of the Iowa State 700 Club team champions.
Gress has also won city tournament titles in 1979 with Esco Auto Supply and won a city doubles title with Kilpatrick in 1983. He was also victorious in the 1983 Iowa State Lutheran Tournament.
Gress has now competed in 30 consecutive ABC (now USBC) Open Championships and finished 30th overall with Kilpatrick in 1983 in Niagara Falls, N.Y. He rolled a 300 game in 1981 and has one 299 game and two 298 games in his career.
Gabbard began bowling in 1967 at Maple Lanes. In his 30 plus year career, Gabbard has four 300 games, three 299s and one 298 while also recording three 800 series with a high of 823. He has more than 650 700 series in his career.
Over a 20-year span from 1988 through 2009, Gabbard carried an average in excess of 215 which placed him in the top 25 of the local association. He has been voted to the association all-star teams four times and won the Waterloo City Tournament in 1993 teaming with Rich Kemme, Steve Simon, Shannon Jones and Rick Wilson to shoot a scratch score of 3,607.
An injury forced Gabbard to retire from bowling in 2012, but in addition to his bowling ability, he perhaps is best known for his service to the Cedar Valley bowling community while serving on the Board of Directors from 1979 through 2017 and served as a league secretary for more than a 100 combined years in various leagues.
The Cedar Valley USBC also honored Karen’s Print Rite to receive its annual Sponsor of the year Award. Florence Ramsel was chosen to receive the Ambassador of Bowling, and Abby Athey will receive the Roger Yordy Courage Award.
A ceremony to honor the honorees will be held at a later date to be determined.
