Cedar Valley Notebook: Jesup's Carson Lienau commits to UNI

There isn't much Carson Lienau hasn't achieve in his time at Jesup high school. He's the reigning conference MVP in basketball, an accomplished baseball player, and an outstanding discuss thrower.

It's that last bit, however, that will help him achieve even greater heights beginning next year.

Lienau, a senior, has committed to participate in track and field for the University of Northern Iowa. Lienau made the announcement via Twitter.

"Excited to continue my education and throwing career at the University of Northern Iowa," read the Tweet. "Thanks to everyone who helped along the way!"

Lienau was the 2A individual state champion for shot put and discuss last season.

Ben Jacobson secures 164th MVC win

UNI men's basketball head coach Ben Jacobson achieved a special milestone Tuesday night. With the Panthers' victory over Indiana State, Jacobson picked up his 164th career Missouri Valley Conference win. That moves Jacobson past former Creighton and Saint Louis head coach Eddie Hickey for third most all-time.

Jacobson is 309-196 overall since becoming head coach in 2006. UNI is 8-7 overall and 4-1 in conference this season.

Colon, Whitcome to be honored by Glen Brand HoF

The Glen Brand Hall of Fame has unveiled who they will honor this June and a few local names were included.

Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling coach Eric Whitcome will receive the Bob Siddens High School Excellence Award. Since taking over the head coaching position in 2012, Whitcome has coached WSR to nine conference titles as a team with 54 individual conference champions. The Go-Hawks have qualified for eight State Dual Team Championships, winning in 2021, and have won three consecutive 3A traditional team state championships.

Additionally, Joe Colon will be inducted into the Glen Brand Hall of Fame. Colon, a graduate of Clear Lake, was an All-American wrestler for UNI. Colon finished his career with a record of 62-6.

Bie Gie Fenwick, who has ties to the UNI wrestling program, will be awarded the Russ Smith Community Impact Award. The ceremony will be held on June 24 in Waverly.

Snow could postpone Friday action

Keep an eye on your favorite school's athletic calendar, social media or what have you as Friday's athletic schedule could be in for a a load of changes.

At the time of this writing, there was a 90% chance of snow in the Waterloo area for Friday. Cedar Falls athletic director Troy Becker sent out an email informing recipients that weather conditions "do not look promising" for the Tigers to host IC West in girls basketball Friday night. He went on to say a final decision would be made by 11 a.m. Friday.

Some parts of Iowa are projected to have up to a foot of snow.

Updates on the status of all games slated for Friday will be provided as they come.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0