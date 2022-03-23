Cedar Valley Notebook: Janesville's Wiley Sherburne commits to University of Dubuque

Janesville's Wiley Sherburne was one of the finest basketball players in the area last season. Now, he'll be taking his talents to Dubuque.

Sherburne has committed to play college basketball at the University of Dubuque. He made the announcement on March 16 via Twitter.

"Thanks to everyone who helped me along the way! All in!" read Sherburne's Tweet.

Sherburne was recently named to the All-Cedar Valley team for his outstanding play last season. The Wildcats senior averaged 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals and one block per game last season while shooting 59.5% from the field.

Macy Smith signs to play soccer at UNI

Macie Smith has been a literal do-it-all athlete for Waverly-Shell Rock. A state runner-up in wrestling this year, a starter on the state tournament girls basketball team and a state champ in soccer, there's little she doesn't do.

It's the last one that will take her to a new destination, albeit one that's only 20 minutes away.

The University of Northern Iowa has announced the signing of three new players for their women's soccer program. First on top of the list was Smith.

Smith, a forward, was a starter for the state championship-winning WSR team from last year. She was named second team All-State and was a member of the All-State Tournament team.

"We are excited to add Macy to our 2022 class," said UNI head coach Bruce Erickson. "Her best soccer days are ahead as she has a ton of potential and has been a winner in everything she's done. Toughness is one of her many qualities!"

Jacobson up for national award

Though the season didn't end the way they wanted, the UNI men's basketball team overcame a ton of adversity this season and had much to be proud of. The outstanding coaching performance of Ben Jacobson this past season is now getting national recognition.

Jacobson was announced as one of the 20 finalists for the Hugh Durham National Coach of the Year Award on Monday. The award recognizes the top mid-major men's basketball coach in Division I.

Jacobson guided the Panthers to an overall record of 20-12 with a conference record of 14-4. UNI won the fourth MVC title in program history and advanced to the second round of the NIT.

Shaffer, Dodge win conference honors

After completing a three-game sweep of Southern Illinois over the weekend, the UNI softball team returned home with some new hardware.

Clean-up batter Kamryn Shaffer was recognized as the MVC softball Player of the Week while freshman Mya Dodge was named Newcomer of the Week.

Shaffer led all Panther batters this past weekend with a .556 batting average in nine at-bats. She also put up a 1.222 slugging percentage with two home runs, five hits, seven RBIs and a .692 on base percentage. Dodge appeared as the designated player this weekend and put up a .500 batting average with six hits, three doubles, three RBIs and one home run.

UNI golf takes fourth at Twin Oaks

The Northern Iowa men's golf team had a strong finish to the Twin Oaks Intercollegiate Golf Tournament, taking fourth place overall with a standout performance from Tommy Doyle.

Doyle was outstanding in securing a top 10 finish, making him the third Panther to do so this season. He finished the weekend two under par, tying him for eighth place individually.

