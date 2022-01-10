Cedar Valley Notebook: Cade Tenold commits to UNC

One of the top wrestlers in the Cedar Valley has determined where his journey will take him next.

Cade Tenold, a senior at Don Bosco, has committed to wrestle collegiately at the University of North Carolina. Tenold signed his national letter of intent on Friday.

The scholarship is well earned. Tenold is a two-time state finalist and three-time state medalist. He finished fourth in the 152 spot as a freshman at state and was state runner-up at the 170 position as a sophomore. Last February, he finally broke through as he won the 170 state championship by a 20-5 technical fall.

I"m really happy for Cade," said Don Bosco head coach Chris Ortner. "We've had a number of kids in recent years move on to Division I schools. Cade will be the first one to sign with an ACC school and the University of North Carolina. Cade will be a great asset to their program. He is a great student and has an outstanding work ethic. I'm excited to see his progression at the college level when he focuses solely on wrestling. His best days in this sport are still ahead of him."

Tenold is currently the top ranked 182-pound 1A wrestler in Iowa and is undefeated on the season.

West postpones another basketball game

The Wahawks have postponed their third consecutive boys basketball game. West was previously scheduled to visit Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Tuesday, but that game will now be played at a date to be announced later.

Some good news for West, they now know the makeup date for one of their previously postponed games. The Wahawks' game at Charles City previously scheduled for this past Saturday will now be played on Monday, Jan. 31. The varsity game will begin at 7:45 p.m.

No reason was provided for the postponements.

Don Huff to be inducted into West HOF

Don Huff, a 1957 graduate of West High, will be inducted into the West Coaches Hall of Fame this Thursday during the Wahawks' meet against the East High Trojans at 7 p.m.

Huff was named head wrestling coach at West in 1977 and retired in 1998. The Wahawks were state champions in 1989 as a team when Huff was named 3A Coach of the Year. He coached 12 individual state champions during his tenure and was later inducted into the IHSAA Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame.

“Don Huff touched and influenced countless numbers of lives during his teaching and coaching career at West High School," said West Athletic Director Anthony Pappas. "He is very, very deserving of this great honor!”

