Cedar Falls Tiger girls take down Dubuque Senior

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Tigers girls basketball team showed Tuesday night why they’re a top-seeded contender in the Mississippi Valley Conference with a high-intensity win.

The Tigers flexed their muscles and will to win over Dubuque Senior with a 71-57 victory.

Shining bright were two Cedar Falls performers --sophomore Grace Knutson and senior Sydney Remmert. The two knocked down a handful of three-point shots in the second half.

Knutson hit the high-traffic areas -- in the paint and on the perimeters -- then circled back to shoot long threes. Remmert's similar three-point ability helped the Tigers score, and her jumps let her capture rebounds with finesse.

The Tigers managed to score 16 points in the first quarter, 28 in the second, 23 in the third quarter and 14 in the fourth. Dubuque showed resiliency as they climbed their way back into the game with some timely three point shots of their own, but it was the defense of Knutson who helped shut down the Rams when her team needed it the most.

Leading in the stats sheet for points scored was Knutson with 16 points followed by teammate Remmert with 15 points.

The Tigers will take on Prairie High on Jan. 4 and then head to Iowa City High for a matchup with the Little Hawks on Jan. 7.

Leading the standings in the conference is Iowa City High, followed by Iowa City Liberty and Cedar Falls in third place.

The Courier

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.