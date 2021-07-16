Brue goes low to take early lead at Waterloo Open

WATERLOO – Go low or go home.

Ethan Brue knows the mindset required in the professional division of the Waterloo Open.

If you don’t make birdies, and mix in an occasional eagle, your chances of winning dwindle significantly.

Brue followed his game plan to near perfection in the opening round Friday at Irv Warren Memorial Golf Course.

Brue loaded his scorecard with an eagle, six birdies and no bogeys while shooting an 8-under-par 64.

“You have to take advantage of your opportunities here because you need to shoot a really low score to win this,” Brue said. “I was able to drive it well and take advantage with my short game. You definitely have have to keep that mentality of making a lot of birdies.”

Brue, 25, who resides in Peoria, Ill., finished third in this event the last time the pros played here in 2019.

He grabbed the early lead Friday after having an early tee time in the 128-player professional field.

Now Brue hopes to stay aggressive during the second of three rounds Saturday at Irv Warren.