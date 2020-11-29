Youthful teams bring excitement to metro wrestling scene

Chris Tims, Denny Boleyn, Chris Ortner and Steve Farrell are already feeling the twitch to get the 2020-21 season going.

At the same time, the four metro wrestling coaches know things can and will change in an instant as the state, country and world continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve changed everything,” Boleyn, Waterloo Columbus’ head coach said. “We got to make sure we stick with all the COVID-19 guidelines to be successful and remain successful through the entire season. That is the biggest challenges all coaches are facing across the entire state.”

The metro coaches are sanitizing their wrestling rooms up to three times a day, organizing individual workouts where wrestlers stick to three or four-man pods and even splitting practices.

“We’ve been doing a pretty good job so far,” said Farrell, West’s head coach. “With wrestling, hygiene, has always been important and now it is cranking it up another notch and then erroring on the side of caution with everything.”

At Cedar Falls, Ortner has a good problem with more than 65 wrestlers – 55 boys and 10 girls – on his roster. It also means there are two practices one from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and another that starts at 5:15 and ends at 7:15 p.m.