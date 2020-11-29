Youthful teams bring excitement to metro wrestling scene

Chris Tims, Denny Boleyn, Chris Ortner and Steve Farrell are already feeling the twitch to get the 2020-21 season going.
At the same time, the four metro wrestling coaches know things can and will change in an instant as the state, country and world continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve changed everything,” Boleyn, Waterloo Columbus’ head coach said. “We got to make sure we stick with all the COVID-19 guidelines to be successful and remain successful through the entire season. That is the biggest challenges all coaches are facing across the entire state.”
The metro coaches are sanitizing their wrestling rooms up to three times a day, organizing individual workouts where wrestlers stick to three or four-man pods and even splitting practices.
“We’ve been doing a pretty good job so far,” said Farrell, West’s head coach. “With wrestling, hygiene, has always been important and now it is cranking it up another notch and then erroring on the side of caution with everything.”
At Cedar Falls, Ortner has a good problem with more than 65 wrestlers – 55 boys and 10 girls – on his roster. It also means there are two practices one from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and another that starts at 5:15 and ends at 7:15 p.m.
“You do what you got to do,” Ortner said. “At the same time if we do it right, now, maybe by the first of the year we can get back to normal … well at least, I mean, closer to normal.”
The end result for the four coaches is not how many times they can compete this week or next week, but whether they can keep everyone healthy and be competing in February.
The first competition for teams is Thursday with Columbus wrestling in a quad at Charles City, while West and Cedar Falls will compete next Saturday at the Jesup Invitational and Keith Young Invitational, respectively.
All four teams will get together on Monday, Dec.7, in a Metro Quad at Columbus.
Columbus SailorsThere is extra excitement surrounding the Sailor wrestling room these days.
Not only does Boleyn return three district qualifiers, including state qualifier Sam Hackett to his lineup, but a huge freshmen and sophomore class that makes up 14 of his 16-person roster is chuck full of talent.
First with the veterans.
Hackett is back for his senior season after going 1-2 at 132 at last year’s Class 2A state championships. Gavin Reed won 30 matches last year as a freshman at 106 and was a district qualifier. Fellow freshman Carson Hartz won 29 matches and was also a district qualifier. A third freshman, Connor Knudtson won 19 matches.
Add to that two distinguished youth wrestlers who enter the fray as freshmen – Max Magayna, a multiple-time AAU Iowa state champion and one of the top pound-for-pound freshmen in the nation according to Flo Wrestling. And, there is Mason Knipp, who has also established himself on state AAU level.
“It’s going to be a good year for us,” Boleyn said. “This freshman and sophomore class is finally here. It is a class we’ve had our eyes on for years and years.
“We are very optimistic especially with what we’ve seen through the first week of practice.”
Cedar Falls TigersMore than a third of Ortner’s roster will be freshmen.
“It’s great numbers wise. It is a really good group of kids,” Ortner said. “We didn’t have a club team when I got here two years ago and this is the group we’ve been working with since starting one. Some of these kids have a chance to contribute this season.”
The Tigers have a few established veterans back, too.
That group starts with junior Dylan Whitt. Eighth last year at 138, Whitt will open as one top contenders at 138 again this winter after winning 35 matches.
“He is looking good,” Ortner said. “I think he has improved a lot from last year and is one of those kids who can definitely beat anybody at any time. For him it has to be about the process of getting a little bit better every day so he can be where he wants to be at the end of the year.”
Cedar Falls also have four wrestlers – Henry Koehn (106), Logan Vallejo (113), Connor McCartan (120) and Ryley Barnett (170) – that return after reaching the 3A district semifinals last February.
Waterloo East TrojansExpectations are rising within the East program under first-year head coach Chris Tims.
The Trojans have nearly 30 wrestlers out and several talented individuals who are ready to knock down the door and threaten for state tournament berths.
Leading the way are a pair of juniors Eli Sallis and Cadin Hermann.
“Eli is one of our hardest workers,” Tims said.” He has been in the weight room and has put on some mass and I think that is going to be super beneficial for him. Cadin has been knocking on the door the past couple of years, we just need to keep him healthy. He’s struggled with injuries, but we know he can perform and compete with just about anybody.”
Tims also pointed toward seniors Adrian Doyle and Matthew Cary as well as a pair of sophomores, Brayden Peters and Billy Clark, as wrestlers he hopes rise to bigger challenges.
East also has accomplished youth wrestler Jessie Small, who is expected to make a major impact at either 113 or 120 as a freshman.
Waterloo West WahawksAny talk about West begins with senior Kaden Karns, the two-time state qualifier who was seventh at 120 last year and returns after going 43-6 in his junior season.
The more 100 match winner has not decided whether he will wrestle 113 or 120 this season.
“This is his last year and he has really been ramping it up with his conditioning and nutrition, really everything,” Farrell said. “He is definitely more focused. Right now, he is weighing in under 120. He stays healthy, and can get to 113, he has a shot to be state champion. I think he does at 120, too.”
Farrell returns several other veteran wrestlers Christian Chapman, Daniel Gekpoah, Kyle Frost, Tori Knight, Cooper Paxton, Edi Kuduzovic, Armin Hadviric, Detravion Dollen, Reese Talaska and Joseph Hartley.
A pair of freshmen, Kedrick Luogon and Drew Hundley, could also work their way into the lineup at the upper weights.
