WATERLOO -- Growing up, Kyven Gadson's parents, Willie and Denita, taught him when there is a chance to give back to your community, give back.
Tuesday, Gadson was doing just that at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum.
With a break in his competitive wrestling schedule, the former Waterloo East two-time state champ and Iowa State national champion, helped conduct a practice during the Future Trojan Wrestling Club's annual camp.
"Growing up I looked up to Cael (Sanderson) and all of those guys so anytime I got to interact with them it was awesome for me," Gadson said of being around his father and the Iowa State wrestling program where Willie was a two-time all-American and assistant coach. "For me to come back and carry on my father's and parents legacy is just awesome for me.
"I think that was just something instilled in me by both my parents to give back to the community and this community that I love."
Gadson was especially excited because to be here Tuesday because his schedule did not allow him to participate last summer.
Gadson's schedule continues to be busy as he continues to try improve his wrestling for a run at the 2020 Toyko Games.
In June in Lincoln, Neb., Gadson lost to World and Olympic champion Kyle Snyder in the Final X 213-pound final with a berth in the 2018 World Championships on the line.
"The biggest thing I learned from facing Kyle again at Final X is just there are details I have to take care," Gadson said. "Mentally that is the biggest piece for me. I have been taking really big looks at mental aspects of my wrestling and how that is going to carry over leading up to Toyko and next for the 2019 World Championships.
"The thing I'm battling is being the best version of me and no chasing somebody, but just being the best version of me. I'm daily looking to grow and learn from everything."
His appearance in Waterloo coincides with the return of one of his high school graduting classmates, Haley Eckerman, returning to the community to give back.
Eckerman was named the new Waterloo West volleyball coach last week.
"We just talked Sunday," Gadson said. "Talked about the challenges she will have. The athletics is just a small part of who we want to become and we are just using (athletics) as our platform."
Gadson said he will continue and still is training for his Olympic run, but for now was enjoying working with the kids and sharing his favorite snack, ice cream from 4 Queens, upon the end of his session Tuesday.
