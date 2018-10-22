BUDAPEST, Hungary — Former Northern Iowa all-American wrestler Joe Colon capped off his first senior World Championship with a bronze medal performance Sunday at the World Wrestling Championships at Papp Laszlo Arena.
Colon, who was third at 133 pounds at the 2014 NCAA wrestling championships, is the first UNI wrestler to medal at the World Championships and just the sixth native Iowan to do so.
Colon joins Waterloo native Dan Gable, Barry Davis, Royce Alger, Janesville native Tolly Thompson and Thomas Gilman as native Iowans to have won a medal at the World Championships.
Colon, who a little less than a three weeks was still serving as alternate to Nahshon Garrett, scored a 13-2 technical fall over Mohammedbagher Yakhkeshi of Iran in the 61kg bronze medal match.
Colon was leading 5-1 when he scored a takedown and then scored on a series of gut wrenches until he had a 10-point advantage for the technical fall.
Colon only learned he was going to Budapest on Oct. 4, when it was announced Garrett had suffered a training injury and would not be able to compete.
“I got the call 17, 18 days ago,” Colon said in an interview posted on Twitter by United World Wrestling after his bronze medal victory. “Nahshon got hurt and that is unfortunate and everything. But when I got the call, (it was) a new life. My hopes and dreams have always been here.
“I had to take the opportunity and run with it. I feel great. I don’t think it has set in yet.””
Colon said in the same interview that he never stopped training after his defeat at the hands of Garrett at the Final X qualifier in Lincoln, Neb., in June. In recent months, he had been to Poland and Belarus competing and did not miss a training camp at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
“I was grinding and living the right lifestyle the whole time,” said Colon who now trains in California with the Titan Mercury Wrestling Club and is a volunteer assistant coach at Fresno State.
Earlier this week, UNI head coach Doug Schwab said this about Colon wrestling at the world championships.
“It doesn’t matter how you get there, Joe has earned this opportunity,” Schwab said. “This is exciting for us, and something good for our program.
“It is a great reminder. You never know when your opportunity will come, and I know Joe is ready to roll. He’s already had success overseas, he has earned world seeding points and is going to be seeded. It’s his opportunity to go make a name for himself and be part of what could be the greatest wrestling team in American history.”
Colon’s only loss at the tournament came to Yowlys Bonne Rodriguez of Cuba, 9-4 in the semifinals. Rodriguez went on to win the world title.
Colon said he was proud to represent UNI, “It’s great, anything I can do for them. I graduated from there, it is where it all started ... there and Iowa Central.”
Colon was a junior college national champion at Iowa Central prior to transferring to UNI.
Colon’s win was part of a huge day by the United States that was also highlighted by David Taylor's gold medal at 86kg.
Jordan Burroughs at 74kg and Nick Gwiazdowski at 125 kg also captured bronze medals.
Today, J’Den Cox (92kg) and Kyle Dake (79kg) are in gold medal matches, while former Iowa all-American Thomas Gilman will be wrestling for bronze at 57kg.
Additionally, world champion Kyle Snyder and Nebraska all-American James Green begin their tournaments.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.