WATCH NOW: SingleSpeed to host virtual Happy Hour with Dan Gable

WATERLOO – Nearly every wrestling fan in the state of Iowa has their own individual story on the time they met Waterloo’s own Dan Gable.
It might have been randomly where the 1972 Olympic Gold medalist was filling up his car with gas in Iowa City. Maybe the fan ran into him at Carver-Hawkeye Arena or waited in line to get his autograph at various events.
But how many of those same fans can say they sat down and had a beer with Gable?
SingleSpeed Brewing is going to make that possible later this month with a Virtual Happy Hour with Dan Gable at 5 p.m. on May 20 as part of its weekly Virtual Happy Hour’s on Facebook Live. The Waterloo-based brewery will host Gable as well as moderator Kyle Klingman from Trackwrestling and brewery founder Dave Morgan.
The idea came after SingleSpeed rebanded its Gable Munich Helles lager, a beer that celebrates Gable’s Olympic triumph in Munich.
“We did the rebrand of the can this year in anticipation of the Tokyo Summer Olympics,” Morgan said. “We switched from the traditional Black and Gold can, to the Red, White and Blue for the Olympics.
“It is a cool look and hoped it would grab more people’s attention to Dan’s accomplishment in 1972 and was our opportunity to continue to tell that story.”
With the rebrand, like it did when it first released the Gable beer back in 2017, SingleSpeed wanted to bring Gable and their rebranded beer together with signings throughout Iowa. But with COVID-19 measures not only forcing the cancellation of the Summer Olympics it ended any plans of bringing Gable, himself, to the masses.
But a couple of weeks ago, Morgan and SingleSpeed director of business development Nick Bandy brainstormed the idea of why not having Gable be part of one its Virutal Happy Hours on Facebook live.
“The plan was to get it out into the market, have can signings of the Red, White and Blue can,” Morgan said. “We can’t do that. So, it was how do we still engage the consumer? As with all businesses, day-by-day we’ve been slowly switching up what we are up to from online sales, curbside to go and our Virutal Happy Hours and of all those things that one being the most fun.”
In addition to Facebook Live, Morgan says they are working on casting the show live on YouTube as well.
SingleSpeed can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/SingleSpeedBeer
For the next two weeks, SingleSpeed’s social media manager Rachel Beck, will be accepting questions to ask Gable during the Virtual Happy Hour by email at Rachel@singlespeedebrewing.com. Additionally, fans will be able to join the chat live with Gable and ask questions through that format.
“Dan wants to talk wrestling, beer, the Olympics … there is no limit,” Morgan said. “We don’t know how long it will go. Dan is awful engaging. Getting him off the chat in the standard hour of time is probably going to be difficult. He wants to talk and answer as many questions as he can. Dan cares so much about the sport of wrestling and winning, winning in anything he is involved in, and the best way for him to win for the sport of wrestling right now is to engage as often and as long as he can with anybody.
“The only difference this time is I’m pretty certain he will have a can of Red, White and Blue Gable beer in his hand. He will be enjoying a Gable and our goal is to have a lot of his fans grabbing a six-pack of Gable and having a beer with Dan.”
