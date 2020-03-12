Wartburg's Briggs feeling extra ornery

CEDAR RAPIDS – Wrestling coaches and athletes talk all the time how important bonus points become in a national tournament setting.

In a crash course 101 of bonus-point scoring, in addition to advancement points, a wrestler who wins by a major decision (wins by 8 or more points) gets an additional point. Winning by technical superiority (wins by 15 or more points) earns a team an additional 1.5 points and a fall earns a wrestler two points.

However, there is no extra points awarded for style although winning by pin or technical fall could be considered winning with style. As much as bonus points are important in team races, sometimes in a championship event it is just as important to win and move on.

That is a lesson that Wartburg College junior Kyle Briggs reminds himself on a daily basis.

A year ago, Briggs was 12 seconds away from upsetting defending national champion Jariod James of Mount Union in the NCAA Division III championship semifinals and advancing to the 174-pound national finals.

With no stall calls against him and a 4-3 lead, it would’ve been easy for Briggs to block and run, even suffer one stall call. Instead, he went with what was natural to him. Briggs engaged and James scored with five seconds left to win 5-4.