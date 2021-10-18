Wartburg College to add women's wrestling in 2022-23

WAVERLY – Wartburg College made a major athletic announcement Monday.

The Knights became the first American Rivers Conference institution to announce it will add women’s wrestling. Wartburg will also be the only Division III school in Iowa that now offers women’s wrestling.

Competition for the Knight women’s team will begin in the 2022-23 season.

Men’s head coach Eric Keller will be promoted to director of wrestling, which will allow him to oversee both programs while retaining his coaching duties with the men’s team.

“I’m pumped, excited,” Keller said. “I’ve gotten so many phone calls and text messages already from the wrestling community that are excited, too.”

The search for a head women’s wrestling coach will begin immediately.

“We are excited to add this new program and look forward to providing women the opportunity to join in the Wartburg wrestling tradition,” interim athletic director Ryan Callahan said.

The Wartburg men’s program has earned 14 NCAA titles since 1996, four under Keller, and additionally have captured 12 national dual titles since 2003.

Keller said he and Wartburg’s athletic administration had been talking about making this move for a long time but did not want to make the announcement before everything was in place and in order to hit the ground running.

“This is an extremely exciting time for both women’s wrestling and Wartburg College,” Keller said. “Wartburg wrestling has always had an expectation of excellence, striving to be great in everything we do.

“I am fired up about this new chapter in history and for the opportunity to grow women’s wrestling in the state of Iowa and across the nation.”

Women’s wrestling was recognized as an emerging sport by the NCAA in 2020.

And tremendous success at the 2022 Tokyo Olympics and more recently at the World Senior Championships in Oslo, Norway where the United States women won seven medals in freestyle, are evidence how much women’s wrestling has exploded in the U.S.

Helen Maroulis and Adeline Gray led the way with gold medals, while Sarah Hildebrandt (silver), Kayla Miracle (silver), Tamyra Mensah Stock (bronze), Jenna Burkert (bronze) and Forrest Molinari (bronze) all brought home hardware from the championships.

Freestyle is the discipline used in women’s collegiate wrestling. Men’s programs wrestling folkstyle.

Wartburg’s decision comes almost a month after the University of Iowa announced it would become the first Division I Power-5 program to add women’s wrestling. The Hawkeyes will begin competition in 2023-24.

