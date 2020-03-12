Wartburg College's Keller crushed emotionally

CEDAR RAPIDS -- Wartburg College head wrestling coach Eric Keller headed into a meeting room at the Double Tree Hotel connected to the U.S Cellular Center with hope on his heart.

The time was near 2 p.m. Thursday and in a little more than 20 hours the NCAA Division III wrestling championships would be underway.

"It was our standard NCAA meeting," Keller described. "We went over normal tournament procedures. It was our standard pre-championship meeting."

Keller left the meeting and headed back to the Knights' team hotel where he was going to change to return with his athletes for one final workout to get his NCAA qualifiers down to weight.

As he was walking into the hotel, the news broke ... the NCAA with the threat spreading of the COVID-19 virus through its competitions by both athletes and fans, cancelled all NCAA winter and spring championships across all levels of competition.

"I knew it was a possibility," Keller said. "I knew they were waiting on final word. I walked out of that meeting still hopeful and it wasn't a half hour later that the announcement was made.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

"I called everybody in and told them the bad news. It was emotional. They are crushed emotionally. We are all crushed emotionally."