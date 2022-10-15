UNI wrestling belongs in the West Gym, but reality says its days are dwindling

The lead of the message was buried and replaced with spin.

Gritty = 117.

You may be wondering what that means. It does tie together when you're talking about the home wrestling facility for the Northern Iowa wrestling program -- West Gym -- or should we call it the former home?

Last month, UNI announced that all of the Panthers home wrestling dates would be held in the McLeod Center and not the West Gym, where the Panthers won the 1950 NCAA Division I championship.

Here is the spin UNI officials put on it in announcing the move.

“As evidenced by attendance at the McLeod for wrestling events in recent seasons, UNI’s growing fan base has developed an appetite for the amenities, expansive parking, family-friendly restrooms and enhanced concession options that the McLeod Center provides.”

And here is more spin.

"As UNI seeks to enhance the popularity of wrestling in Iowa and increase youth participation in the sport, it is imperative that the Panthers showcase their wrestling program in a top-tier competition venue. In addition, the ability to compete on a full-time basis in front of enthusiastic crowds in the McLeod Center will undoubtedly help UNI continue to attract high caliber wrestling prospects to Cedar Falls.”

Those two statements come off as UNI officials trying to convince themselves this is a great move. But the truth of the matter is diehard UNI wrestling fans are displeased.

Gritty = 117.

No matter the sport, head coaches have catch phrases, words they go to on a frequent basis and can change from season to season. Believe me, I know; journalists hear them every day.

Longtime UNI head coach Doug Schwab has catch phrases, and a year or two ago one of the big ones was GRITTY. He used it so often, I had a tally sheet on how often. One hundred and seventeen is not the exact number because I lost that sheet a long time ago, but it was into the hundreds.

Doug Schwab is gritty. His UNI wrestling program is gritty. Nowhere in Schwab’s recruiting pitch would he say, "I hope you have an appetite for amenities, because we have them."

Schwab has sold his successful wrestling program on the image of the West Gym.

It is Spartan. It is gritty. It does not have many amenities, but is damn tough on opponents. On match nights, with 1,500-plus fans inside, it became hot and unbearable. The bleacher seats were uncomfortable. It was loud. The fans were on top of the wrestlers. Opponents hated it because it was hot, loud and uncomfortable. And UNI’s athletes and diehard fans loved it.

When the West Gym got loud, there was no wrestling venue that could match its atmosphere.

The place is magical when filled.

Yes, the atmosphere at the McLeod Center for a couple of marquee wrestling matches has been good, but in comparison to the West Gym it is as close as Earth is to Mars.

Now this next sentence will not make a lot Panther wrestling fans happy. The West Gym is finished as a competition facility, and circling back this is where the lead was buried. The West Gym needs massive amounts of repairs that reach into the millions of dollars.

And, let’s be honest, UNI wrestling fans, the University does not have the money to fix everything that needs to be fixed at the West Gym or all its competition venues. The estimates are in the $20 million dollar range to repair the roof at West Gym and bring the venue up to the most basic safety standards. And even if somebody were to pony up $20 million, would that be the best use of that money for UNI wrestling?

My bet is if somebody has $20 million to hand over, a new standalone wrestling practice facility, much like the $26 million-plus being spent to build one for the University of Iowa wrestling program, would entice coach Schwab to leave his preferred home.

If you listen to UNI Director of Athletics David Harris, the writing is on the wall.

Monday, media had availability with Harris as part of UNI’s announcement of the $50 million dollar “Our Tomorrow” campaign. Much of the money is targeted toward UNI-Dome improvements and upgrades.

These questions were asked of Harris:

Q: You mention “iconic spaces” tied to UNI Athletics. In talking to readers, the West Gym is an iconic space they brought up. Is there any discussion about having any of this money go toward the West Gym?

A: "There has not been that discussion, no."

Q: If you had $20 million, would you invest in the West Gym?

A: "If we had $20 million from our wrestling supporters, I think we would want to have conversations about how we could create the very best, modern facility for our wrestling program."

Again, hear those words.

Harris understands what the West Gym means to UNI fans and has said as much: "The West Gym has been a very special place for the entire wrestling community. Our wrestling program in particular has an undeniable emotional bond to this historic facility where UNI hosted and won a NCAA championship.”

But he continued beyond that statement, and here is the lead of the story on West Gym’s fate: "However, the necessary repairs to maintain it as a competition facility are cost prohibitive.”

It also sounds like the West Gym, built in 1925, and which last was renovated for the wrestling program in 2014 when a $1 million dollar project enlarged the practice room and a new lockerroom was created, won’t be home to practices much longer either.

In the statement announcing the home dates, UNI said:

“While the West Gym will remain the training center for UNI wrestling on a short-term basis, based on feedback from a variety of experts and consultants, the functional lifespan at the West Gym is limited. To bring the facility up to the standards necessary to host dual meets is impractical and prohibitive.”

It is an unfortunate story.

I will miss the West Gym. I will miss my perch in the crow’s nest where I covered many Panther home meets while dropping a weight class because it was so hot and uncomfortable.

I guess I too identify with the gritty.