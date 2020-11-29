Tims charging into first season at East

WATERLOO — Chris Tims peeked over his shoulder to see if anybody saw him on his way to the Waterloo East wrestling room on a recent day.

The former Trojan athlete and assistant coach now in his first season as head coach of the historic East wrestling program might have skipped for a short distance down the hallway on his way to practice.

Tims may or may not have skipped that day, but he does know he couldn’t get to the room fast enough.

“The energy has been very positive, very high,” said Tims the 2008 East grad who had served as an assistant coach with the program the last seven years. “Every day I’m excited to get to practice.”

Tims has intimate knowledge of the Trojan program, its history and its recent struggles. He also has a firm plan on how to return it its glory days.

Tims was an all-conference wrestler for the Trojans under the late, great Willie Gadson and then was a member of a three NCAA Division III national championship teams at Wartburg College.

“It’s been weird,” Tims said of his first preseason. “It has not been the most ideal situation to come in as a new head coach with COVID-19 and everything going on and information constantly changing. It has required me to be extremely flexible.