Tims charging into first season at East

WATERLOO — Chris Tims peeked over his shoulder to see if anybody saw him on his way to the Waterloo East wrestling room on a recent day.
The former Trojan athlete and assistant coach now in his first season as head coach of the historic East wrestling program might have skipped for a short distance down the hallway on his way to practice.
Tims may or may not have skipped that day, but he does know he couldn’t get to the room fast enough.
Regis Baskerville and Chris Tims are promoted from assistant coaching roles. Brent Carmichael joins school as basketball coach.
“The energy has been very positive, very high,” said Tims the 2008 East grad who had served as an assistant coach with the program the last seven years. “Every day I’m excited to get to practice.”
Tims has intimate knowledge of the Trojan program, its history and its recent struggles. He also has a firm plan on how to return it its glory days.
Tims was an all-conference wrestler for the Trojans under the late, great Willie Gadson and then was a member of a three NCAA Division III national championship teams at Wartburg College.
“It’s been weird,” Tims said of his first preseason. “It has not been the most ideal situation to come in as a new head coach with COVID-19 and everything going on and information constantly changing. It has required me to be extremely flexible.
“But I think we are off to a great start. We have 29 kids out by my count. That is more than we have had in the last three years. The kids are working hard.”
And although his Trojans have yet to wrestle a single competitive match against an opponent, the foundation to be successful has already been laid.
Tims credits Waterloo Schools Director of Athletics Dan Huff and East director of athletics Tim Moses for providing the program with everything it needs to grow. Then Tims has went out and surrounded himself with an assistant staff of not only good wrestling minds, but community leaders.
He rehired former East standout wrestler Ryan Sallis. This will be Sallis’ second stint as an assistant with Trojans after serving on Gadson’s staff before departing to run the Future Trojans Wrestling Club for the past decade.
Tims further strengthen his staff by hiring former Waterloo Columbus head wrestling coach and Waterloo wrestling legend Bill Tate Jr.
The former Columbus state champion (1983) and member of the 1987 Iowa State NCAA championship team stepped down as the Sailors head coach in the early 2000s after the death of his wife, Lisa, from cancer to raise his three young girls.
Although he wasn’t officially coaching any more, Tims said Tate Jr. has always been available in recent years.
“Hiring Bill Tate Jr. was huge,” Tims said. “He never really left wrestling, but now we actually got him back in the room. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with him and he has hit the ground running.”
Rounding out his staff is Jesse Gaherty, whom Tims says does a lot of the behind the scenes work that continues moving the program forward.
“I’m very blessed to have the coaching staff that we have been able to put together,” Tims.
And if he and his staff can’t answer a question, Tims has an ace in his back pocket.
“My college coach, Jim Miller, runs the Gable Museum now,” Tims said. “I know I can give him a phone call or drive over there to have a sit down situation and spit ball ideas back and forth. That has been extremely helpful, especially in the months leading up to the season.”
Like his athletes, Tims is itching for competition. East’s first on the docket will be the Metro Quad with Columbus, Cedar Falls and West at Columbus on Dec. 7.
“Right now things are looking extremely positive for Waterloo East wrestling,” said Tims who teaches U.S and African-American history at East. “I think we have put lot of necessary factors into place to be successful, but we are not talking about wins and losses.
“We talk about our core values and No. 1 is academic excellence and taking care of all the factors outside of the classroom. If we can’t do that then everything we do inside the four walls of the wrestling room does not matter. Integrity. We want to be good persons. Mindset. How do we train for a competition. How do we conduct ourselves in an effort to go out there and battle to the best of our ability?
“Again, the energy has been very positive and high. I have to force them to leave when practice is done, and I think that is a good problem to have. I’m super excited and looking forward to our first competition.”
