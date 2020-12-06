Timeline of the career of Waterloo legend Dan Gable

Timeline of the life and career of Waterloo legend Dan Gable
- Dan Gable was born Oct. 25, 1948 in Waterloo to Mack and Katie Gable. He grew up at 2241 Easley Street and had an older sister, Diane Kay…
- In November of 1963 won his first high school match as a sophomore beating Denny Severson of New Hampton, 6-2, at 95 pounds. High school freshmen were not allowed to compete when Gable was in high school.
- Defeats Charles City’s Mike Reams, 6-4 with a last-second reversal, to win his first state championship at McElroy Auditorium in Waterloo and finish his season undefeated 20-0
- Personal family tragedy strikes with Mack, Katie and Dan at the family cabin in Harpers Ferry, Iowa. Diane, 19, had stayed home and was expected to join the family later in Memorial Day weekend. But on May 31, 1964, was murdered by John Thomas Kyle, age 16, in the early morning hours after a small gathering at the Gable house. Dan was 15.
- 1964-65: Gable goes a perfect 21-0 and beats Fort Dodge’s Dennis Kundson, 6-0, at McElroy to win his second state title, this one at 103 pounds.
- 1965-66: Gable completes a perfect prep career going 23-0 and defeating Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Tom Briggs, 11-1, in the 112-pound state finals at McElroy Auditorium.
- 1966-67: Gable signs with Dr. Harold Nichols at Iowa State where he is just the third wrestler in ISU history receive a full scholarship. Freshmen are not allowed to compete by the NCAA, but Gable, wrestling unattached wins Invitationals at Minnesota and Northern Iowa and the prestigious Midlands Tournament in Evanston, Ill., 8-3 over Masaaki Hatta, a three-time all-American at Oklahoma State, who won the 123-pound NCAA title in 1962. Gable finishes the year, 17-0.
- 1967-68: Gable beats high school teammate and good friend Dale Anderson of Michigan State, 2-2, 6-2 OT, in the Midlands finals at 137, but drops down to 130 and wins the NCAA title with a 4-1 decision over Oklahoma's David McGuire in State College, Pa. to finish 37-0, and Anderson wins NCAA title at 137.
- 1968-69: Gable goes 31-0 winning his third Midlands title and his second NCAA title with a 4 minute and 17 second pin of Marty Willigan of Hofstra at Brigham Young University.
- 1969-70: Gable wins his fourth Midlands title and is 32-0 when in front of a live Wild World of Sports ABC audience in Evanston, Ill., Gable is upset by Washington’s Larry Owings, 13-11, in the 142-pound final. Gable finishes his prep and collegiate career 181-1.
- 1970 to 1971: Gable wins two more Midlands Championships. In his first action on the world stage, he travels to the prestigious Russian tournament in Tbilisi, Russia and wins at 149.5 pounds, going 5-0, and winning by disqualification over Valery Biocko of Russia in the finals. He also wins the Pan American Games in Cuba (1971) and 1971 World Championship in Bulgaria.
- 1972: Wins in Tbilisi again. Qualifies for the Munich Games with a 13-0 win over Joe Seay in Anoka, Minn., at Olympic Trials. Defeats Russian Ruslan Ashuraliev, 3-0, to win 149.5 pound Olympic Gold Medal in Munich. Gable goes 6-0 in tournament and his opponents fail to score a single point against him.
- 1972 to 1975: Gable is hired to be an assistant at the University of Iowa under Hall of Fame Coach Gary Kurdelmeier.
- 1976-1997. Gable takes over as head coach in 1976 and over the next 21 years he wins 15 NCAA championships while compiling a 355-21-5 record. He coaches 152 all-Americans, 45 national champions, 106 Big Ten champions and 12 Olympians, with those wrestlers winning four gold, one silver and three bronze medals. During that span he is inducted into the U.S. Wrestling Hall of Fame (1980) and the U.S. Olympic Hall of Fame (1985). Also served as U.S. Olympic Coach in 1980 and 1984 as well as 2000.
- In 1996, Gable is named one of the “100 Golden Olympians”, an honor bestowed to the top 100 U.S. Olympians of all time.
- 1997 NCAA Championships: Gable goes out in style. In his final NCAA tournament as head coach and in his own back yard at the UNI-Dome, Gable’s Hawkeyes crown five individual champions, a runner-up and score a record 170 team points, a mark that still stands.
- In 1999, Gable is selected as the greatest sports figure in Iowa history by Sports Illustrated.
- In June of 2002, Gable is appointed to the President’s Council on Physical Fitness and Sports.
- During the 2012 London Olympic Games, Gable is inducted into the FILA Hall of Fame of Legends of the Sport, just the third athlete in the world to be honored with that distinction.
- In his honor, Oct. 25, 2012 was recognized as Dan Gable Day in Iowa by proclamation by former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad.
- Dec. 7, 2020, Gable is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump during a ceremony at the White House.
