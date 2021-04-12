There was nothing normal about UNI's 2021 spring football season

There is a lot of things Northern Iowa football coach Mark Farley is proud about following the Panthers completion of the 2021 spring season.
The fight and the fortitude on the field in the seven games the team played sticks out.
But more than anything, Farley will remember the sacrifices the team made to make the spring season work. It was never going to be easy and always would be difficult.
Nothing about the 2021 spring season was business as usual.
Early morning COVID 19 tests, avoiding friends and family gatherings were the new normal. There was nothing in the spring of 2021 that rang normal college life.
“This team did not opt out,” Farley said following UNI’s 23-20 loss to No. 2 North Dakota State Saturday inside the UNI-Dome. “This team did not take the easy way out. We took on the challenge and fought our tails off.”
Freshmen wide receiver Logan Wolf said it has been different.
“The testing every week, all the precautions we had to take the days before games,” Wolf said. “It’s been quite an experience. You hope next year it is not as strict.”
“I give a lot of props to coach Farley and the coaching staff,” UNI linebacker Spencer Cuvelier added. “They prepared us well to face adversity…to adapt when you don’t know who is going to play tomorrow when it is Friday.”
But when will normal be normal?
That is a question posed to Farley early in the week prior to playing NDSU. When will teams have to stop testing before a games? When will the UNI-Dome be completely full of fans again? Will it be this fall? Will it be in the fall of 2022?
“That is a great question,” Farley said, “because who’s going to make that decision? When will the testing stop? I do believe this, with all the vaccines still out there, I can tell in our vicinity there is a light at the end of the tunnel. When that is, I’m hoping this summer, but there is a light.
“All this testing did right now is disqualify a lot of people with false positives or positives. I do believe and I sense light at the end of the tunnel.
“Then I watched NDSU get canceled two weeks in a row and us last week and I still feel like we’re in the middle of it.”
Farley wouldn’t call the 3-4 season a failure or disappointment, either, if you asked him.
The Panthers seemed to be a play or two away from a 5-2, 6-1 or even a 7-0 season. The four losses were by a combined 15 points.
What would UNI’s record been had quarterback Will McElvain not missed two starts after being placed in COVID quarantine? Could the Panthers have slowed down NDSU even further if three starting defensive line, Brawntae Wells. Caden Houghtelling and Tim Buther, been able to play? Would it have been better had not for the transfers or early NFL entrees?
That is a question Farley can’t answer, but this is what he believed he saw over the three-and-a-half month season.
“My message was between Jan. 6th and today, we became a football team,” Farley said. “What I told the team in the garage is it’s not the coaches, the schemes and all that stuff. It’s the spirit and the passion of the players that make the plays come to life and they did that.
“We became a football team that can win championships on that field today. I’m really proud of our team for how they played and I’m really upset that we got beat.”
The challenge now for Farley and the Panthers is to take everything they learned during the spring and in little more than 100 days begin preparing for the 2021 fall season which begins.
“That is another great question,” Cuvelier said. “It is going to be a quick turnaround to get some guys healthy. I think our team is ready for it. We are excited to start with the offseason…take a couple of days break and then get right too it
“There is a lot to look forward to as a team.”