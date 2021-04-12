There was nothing normal about UNI's 2021 spring football season

But when will normal be normal?

That is a question posed to Farley early in the week prior to playing NDSU. When will teams have to stop testing before a games? When will the UNI-Dome be completely full of fans again? Will it be this fall? Will it be in the fall of 2022?

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That is a great question,” Farley said, “because who’s going to make that decision? When will the testing stop? I do believe this, with all the vaccines still out there, I can tell in our vicinity there is a light at the end of the tunnel. When that is, I’m hoping this summer, but there is a light.

“All this testing did right now is disqualify a lot of people with false positives or positives. I do believe and I sense light at the end of the tunnel.

“Then I watched NDSU get canceled two weeks in a row and us last week and I still feel like we’re in the middle of it.”

Farley wouldn’t call the 3-4 season a failure or disappointment, either, if you asked him.

The Panthers seemed to be a play or two away from a 5-2, 6-1 or even a 7-0 season. The four losses were by a combined 15 points.