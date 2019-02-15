DES MOINES -- Greed is only good on a wrestling mat.
Waverly-Shell Rock piled up win after win Friday as the Go-Hawks seized control of the Class 3A team race at the Iowa state wrestling championships inside Wells Fargo Arena.
WSR put three wrestlers into the finals -- Jacob Herrmann at 160, Brayden Wolf at 195 and Andrew Snyder at 285 -- and the Go-Hawks will have six other medalists, including five whom could finish as high as third.
All that winning added up to 126 points, 18 better than top-ranked Southeast Polk who has four finalists and two wrestlers going for seventh.
"We're trying to be greedy because we are trying to win a state title," Go-Hawk head coach Eric Whitcome said.
After leading after the first round Thursday, WSR continued to power along in Friday's quarterfinal round and blood round where nine Go-Hawks earned spots on the podium.
And even after disappointment, WSR was strong. The Go-Hawks scored 14 1/2 bonus points in backside victories.
"Every point is going to make a huge difference," said Whitcome who is trying to direct Waverly-Shell Rock to its sixth traditional state title and first since 2011. "Our coaches did a great job of getting our kids back into it and taking care of step No. 1, securing a medal."
One of the big quarterfinal wins came at 138, where Ian Heise's 3-1 decision over SEP's Nathan Marchand at 138 was a big head-to-head win and reversed a loss to Marchand on Wednesday in the state dual championships.
Heise scored a takedown 22 seconds into sudden victory to win 3-1.
"Super proud of him today," Whitcome said. "He took that big step (to get to the semifinals) in a big match for his team, a big match for himself."
Then in the semifinals after freshmen Aiden Riggins dropped a 12-6 decision to Trever Andersen of Ankeny at 106, and Heise fell short of Mason City's Colby Schreiver, 7-4, the Go-Hawks got big wins from Herrmann, Wolf and Snyder.
Herrmann used a take down with 18 seconds left in the second period and held on to beat Western Dubuque's Ryker Kurimski, 3-2.
"The first time I didn't get to my attacks like I wanted too," Herrmann said of his 5-4 win over Kurimski in December. "This time I got to them."
Wolf gave up the first take down to Cedar Rapids Prairie's Ashton Stoner-DeGroot, but from that point on it was all Wolf, who rolled to a 11-3 major.
Wolf called the win gratifying because he had lost in the semifinals last February.
"I was perfectly capable of making it last year (to the finals), and just had a bad lapse," Wolf said. "This year I was more comfortable going into it and just got the job done. Overall, I just wrestled super hard."
Snyder continued a dream season that had been in the works with hard work for three years. Two years ago, the then 212-pound heavyweight lost in the district semifinals. He then didn't make it last year.
Seeded second this year, Snyder's first-period take down of Mason City's Troy Monahan held up in a 3-2 semifinal victory.
"It feels good," Snyder said.
It nearly didn't happen as Snyder, who has not been taken down in match all year, saw Monahan get to his legs, appear to be come through for a potential last-second score and win, only to see Snyder scramble supremely to hold on at the buzzer.
"I guess I've yet to be taken down this year, so I figured I probably shouldn't let that happen in the semifinals of the state tournament. But, I also like to keep it interesting," Snyder smiled.
Riggins, Bailey Roybal at 113, Dylan Albrecht at 126, Evan Yant at 132, Heise at 138 all can wrestle to has high as third Saturday morning
Bryson Hervol will wrestle for seventh.
If the Go-Hawks want to finish off the potential state championship, they know what they need to do.
"Win more matches," Whitcome said.
With six wrestlers going Saturday morning, the Go-Hawks have a chance to wrap up the title before the finals or at least make it difficult on Southeast Polk.
The Rams can score only a maximum of six points in the consolation finals and with four finalists, a maximum of 24 points during the championship matches.
That means the Go-Hawks magic number is 12 1/2.
Cedar Falls will return home with three medalists. Jakey Penrith, who will finish his career as a three-time placewinner, can wrestle to as high as third at 113.
Dakota Southworth at 170, and Collin Bohnenkamp at 220 will wrestle for seventh.
