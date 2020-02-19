State wrestling: Denver title contender Lewis sidelined

DES MOINES – Gabe Lewis made one last visit to Wells Fargo Arena Wednesday as a Denver Cyclone.

It was a bittersweet experience.

On one hand, Lewis was happy for his Cyclone teammates as they competed in the Class 1A state duals. On the other, Lewis was contemplating how the experience could’ve been different for himself.

It is easy to understand and see why Lewis felt conflicted.

When Class 1A traditional state begins Thursday at 6 p.m., Lewis, ranked third at 138 by both the Predicament and IAwrestle, will be back home recovering from a Thursday morning surgery to repair a right knee injury that took a turn from minor to significant five days before the district tournament.

“It is pretty hard because it is my senior year and everything,” Lewis said. “It’s … it’s hard.”

The Grand View University commit was in the midst of a fine senior season when he suffered what was believed to be a minor meniscus tear four weeks ago in practice. He missed some regular-season action rehabbing the injury and returned to win a sectional championship. But as Lewis began preparing to make a run at qualifying for the state individual tournament for the fourth time last Monday, his right knee seized.

