DES MOINES -- A pair of area programs put themselves in the driver's seat for state championships Friday morning at the Iowa state wrestling championships inside Wells Fargo Arena.
Waverly-Shell Rock advanced five wrestlers into tonight's semifinals and the Go-Hawks will have nine wrestlers medal as they lead Southeast Polk, 78-57.
Aiden Riggins at 106, Ian Heise at 138, Jacob Herrmann at 160, Brayden Wolf at 195 and Andrew Snyder at 285 all will wrestle for a spot in Saturday night's finals.
Bailey Roybal at 113, Dylan Albrecht at 126, Evan Yant at 132 and Bryson Hervol at 152 all bounced back from quarterfinal loses to win in the blood round and guarantee a finish on the podium. In those blood-round matches, those four registered a pair of pins, a technical fall and a major decision which accounts for 6 1/2 bonus points.
"Every point is going to make a huge difference," Go-Hawk head coach Eric Whitcome said. "Our coaches did a great job of getting our kids back into it and taking care of step No. 1, securing a medal."
Probably the biggest victory over WSR was Heise's 3-1 decision over SEP's Nathan Marchant at 138. Heise had lost to Marchant on Wednesday in the state dual championship, but a take down with 22 seconds into sudden victory gave him a 3-1 victory and a semifinal berth.
"Super proud of him today," Whitcome said. "He took that big step (to get to the semifinals) in a big match for his team, a big match for himself."
Cedar Falls will have three medalists -- Jakey Penrith at 113, Dakota Southworth at 170 and Collin Bohnenkamp at 220
In Class 1A, it was a dominating day for Don Bosco of Gilbertville as it marched closer to a sweep of the state dual and traditional team championships.
The Dons advanced seven wrestlers to the semifinals -- Daniel Kimball (120), Easton Larson (132), Cael Frost (138), Cade Tenold (152), Carson Tenold (160), Thomas Even (182) and Noah Pittman (285).
Additionally, Michael McClelland at 126, Max Wettengel at 145 and Cael Rahnavardi at 170 bounced back from quarterfinal losses to win in the blood round.
"They earned it," Don head coach Tom Hogan said.
"You never know so we got to keep on winning matches, putting points on the board," added Hogan whose squad leads the team race, 77 1/2 to 54 over Denver.
Two of the Dons biggest victories came from freshman twins Cade and Carson Tenold.
Cade scored a reversal with 22 seconds left to up two-time state finalist and second-seeded Kaleb Krall of Wapsie Valley, 4-3, at 152. Carson rolled second-seeded Drew Venteicher of Bedford-Lenox, scoring a 20-4 technical fall, at 160.
"They are pretty salty kids and they have a thing about losing that they don't like and they just seem to find a way," Hogan said.
For the second straight year, Denver had a disastrous quarterfinal round as the Cyclones lost all five of their quarterfinals. Fortunately, Denver was able to turn its fortunes around as it went eight-for-nine in the blood round to match a program record for medalists with eight.
"Unfortunately, we had been here before," Cyclone head coach Chris Krueger said. "We went eight for eight in the blood round last year, and eight for nine this year. It is a tough situation, but we put ourselves there and we are the only ones that could dig ourselves out of the hole.
"I liked the way we responded. It takes a lot of guts and a lot of heart to win in the blood round. It shows a lot of character about our kids."
Making the stand for the Cyclones will be Joe Ebaugh at 106, Brooks Meyer at 113, Jacob Moore at 120, Gabe Lewis at 132, Riley Wright at 138, Cael Krueger at 170, Trever Dorn at 195 and Brock Farley at 285.
"Joe was JV at Christmas time and the little sucker is now on the stand," Krueger smiled. "That got us rolling. When people saw Joe come out and get a medal, they were like we want one too, and that was up and down our lineup."
Several other area kids reached the semifinals:
AGWSR's Trey Lashbrook beat Moore, 8-0, in a quarterfinal at 120.
Ethan Fulcher of Hudson reached the 170 semifinals with a 9-3 win over Tate Hagen of West Hancock.
Taylor Fox of East Buchanan made the 285 semifinals with a 3-0 win over Barrett Pitt of Logan-Magnolia.
