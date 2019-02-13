DES MOINES -- On paper, everything appeared to favor top-seeded Southeast Polk.
Second-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock tried its best to tear up that piece of paper in the Class 3A State Duals championship Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
However, the Rams proved as tough as advertised, winning swing matches at 113, 138 and 182 for their fourth 3A title since 2013, 37-27.
"No complaints. Our kids competed hard. We gave ourselves chances in matches," Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome said. "We talked before the dual started that on paper they were favorites and they were favorites against some of our best kids.
"We were going to try, going to have to do some things to make up for that and our kids did what they could and did what we had to do to give ourselves the best chance to win"
SE Polk opened with a win at 138 between ranked opponents as Nathan Marchand edged Ian Heise, 3-1. The Rams got another critical win at 182 as Justin Brindley slipped past Gavin Wedemeier, 5-2.
After Gabe Christensen won 7-3 over Brayden Wolf at 195, SE Polk looked to be in firm control with a 25-6 lead.
But Lucas Walker scored a takedown with 11 seconds left to beat Kalob Runyon, 3-1, at 220, and Andrew Snyder followed with a major decision at 285. Aiden Riggins made it three in a row for W-SR with a technical fall over Kale Anderson at 106.
Riggins' victory pulled the Go-Hawks within 25-18.
A dagger came at 113. W-SR's Bailey Roybal was leading 2-1 late in the first period when he went for a big move but was caught and pinned by Devin Harmison in 1:54. Joel Jesuroga followed with a pin at 120 for the Rams to clinch the victory.
"You can't fault Bailey," Whitcome said. "He was in control and was going for it. He knows today is about the team, and he was going to let it hang and he went for it. I can't fault him one bit for that.
"If anything, I applaud him because he was looking out for his friends, teammates and our program."
Waverly-Shell Rock was its sixth appearance in the State Duals finals and and was looking for its fifth title.
The Go-Hawks advanced with a 50-24 win over West Des Moines Valley in their opener before clipping Ankeny Centennial, 42-25, in the semifinals.
In Class 2A, Crestwood and Osage battled for third, with the Green Devils pulling out a tight victory, 37-33. It was Osage's best finish since winning it all in 2006.
In its first appearance at the State Duals, Crestwood topped nine-time 2A Duals champion Davenport Assumption, 37-25, in its opener, before dropping a 51-28 decision to top-seeded and eventual champion West Delaware in the semis.
Osage reached the third-place match by beating Prairie City-Monroe, 47-21, but Solon handled the Green Devils, 48-22, in the semis.
Independence took sixth, falling to Davenport Assumption, 39-35, in the fifth-place match.
HISTORIC FIRST: Shellsburg's Nadine Ihde made history Wednesday when she became the first woman to officiate at the state tournament.
The 19-year officiating vet, who has also served as scorer at the state tournament for 24 years, said she had nerves just like a wrestler making their state tournament debut.
"I did have butterflies this morning," Ihde said. "If I stop having butterflies, I'm going to get out."
As for the experience?
"It's been awesome," Ihde said. "There's nothing more to say.
"The first one is always a question of should I be here just like I'm sure every ref feels that when they get the call that says you're good enough to do the state tournament.
“I never really thought of myself as being anybody that could be inspirational to anybody. I had a co-worker post it on her Facebook page and she had a mom message back to her that her daughter wants to wrestle now because of Nadine.
“I never set out to be anything other than just a wrestling official.”
