DES MOINES — On paper, everything appeared to favor top-seeded Southeast Polk.
Second-seeded Waverly-Shell Rock tried its best to tear up that piece of paper in the Class 3A State Duals championship Wednesday at Wells Fargo Arena.
However, the Rams proved as tough as advertised, winning swing matches at 113, 138 and 182 for their fourth 3A title since 2013, 37-27.
“No complaints. Our kids competed hard. We gave ourselves chances in matches,” Go-Hawks head coach Eric Whitcome said. “We talked before the dual started that on paper they were favorites and they were favorites against some of our best kids.
“We were going to try, going to have to do some things to make up for that and our kids did what they could and did what we had to do to give ourselves the best chance to win”
SE Polk opened with a win at 138 between ranked opponents as Nathan Marchand edged Ian Heise, 3-1. The Rams got another critical win at 182 as Justin Brindley slipped past Gavin Wedemeier, 5-2.
After Gabe Christensen won 7-3 over Brayden Wolf at 195, SE Polk looked to be in firm control with a 25-6 lead.
But Lucas Walker scored a takedown with 11 seconds left to beat Kalob Runyon, 3-1, at 220, and Andrew Snyder followed with a major decision at 285. Aiden Riggins made it three in a row for W-SR with a technical fall over Kale Anderson at 106.
Riggins’ victory pulled the Go-Hawks within 25-18.
A dagger came at 113. W-SR’s Bailey Roybal was leading 2-1 late in the first period when he went for a big move but was caught and pinned by Devin Harmison in 1:54. Joel Jesuroga followed with a pin at 120 for the Rams to clinch the victory.
“You can’t fault Bailey,” Whitcome said. “He was in control and was going for it. He knows today is about the team, and he was going to let it hang and he went for it. I can’t fault him one bit for that.
“If anything, I applaud him because he was looking out for his friends, teammates and our program.”
Waverly-Shell Rock was its sixth appearance in the State Duals finals and and was looking for its fifth title.
The Go-Hawks advanced with a 50-24 win over West Des Moines Valley in their opener before clipping Ankeny Centennial, 42-25, in the semifinals.
In Class 2A, Crestwood and Osage battled for third, with the Green Devils pulling out a tight victory, 37-33. It was Osage’s best finish since winning it all in 2006.
In its first appearance at the State Duals, Crestwood topped nine-time 2A Duals champion Davenport Assumption, 37-25, in its opener, before dropping a 51-28 decision to top-seeded and eventual champion West Delaware in the semis.
Osage reached the third-place match by beating Prairie City-Monroe, 47-21, but Solon handled the Green Devils, 48-22, in the semis.
Independence took sixth, falling to Davenport Assumption, 39-35, in the fifth-place match.
HISTORIC FIRST: Shellsburg’s Nadine Ihde made history Wednesday when she became the first woman to officiate at the state tournament.
The 19-year officiating vet, who has also served as scorer at the state tournament for 24 years, said she had nerves just like a wrestler making their state tournament debut.
“I did have butterflies this morning,” Ihde said. “If I stop having butterflies, I’m going to get out.”
As for the experience?
“It’s been awesome,” Ihde said. “There’s nothing more to say.
“The first one is always a question of should I be here just like I’m sure every ref feels that when they get the call that says you’re good enough to do the state tournament.
“I never really thought of myself as being anybody that could be inspirational to anybody. I had a co-worker post it on her Facebook page and she had a mom message back to her that her daughter wants to wrestle now because of Nadine.
“I never set out to be anything other than just a wrestling official.”
Class 3A, 2A results
Class 3A
First round — Southeast Polk def. Western Dubuque, 72-6, Fort Dodge def. Waukee, 32-30, Waverly-Shell Rock def. West Des Moines Valley, 50-24, Ankeny Centennial def. Bettendorf, 36-26.
Semifinals — Southeast Polk def. Fort Dodge, 62-9, Waverly-Shell Rock def. Ankeny Centennial, 42-25.
Consolation semifinals — Waukee def. Western Dubuque, 51-14, Bettendorf def. West Des Moines Valley, 42-21
Championship — Southeast Polk def. Waverly-Shell Rock, 37-27.
Third place — Ankeny Centennial def. Fort Dodge, 34-33.
Fifth place — Bettendorf def. Waukee, 41-26.
Seventh place — Western Dubuque def. WDM Valley, 46-28.
Summaries
WAVERLY-S.R. 50, W.D.M. VALLEY 24
126 — Dylan Albrecht (WSR) pinned Aidan Feldman. :13, 132 — Evan Yant (WSR) pinned Noah Micka, 2:00, 138 — Ian Heise (WSR) dec. Brendan Nielsen, 15-8,145 — Cayden Langreck (WSR) pinned Jackson Lukehart, 2:54, 152 — Bryson Hervol (WSR)won by forfeit, 160 — Jacob Herrmann (WSR) tech. fall over Jacob Scnoebelen, 17-2, 170 — Blake Underwood (WDMV) pinned Gavin Wedemeier, :57, 182 — CJ Stillman (WDMV) pinned Walker Bathke, 1:01, 195 — Brayden Wolf (WSR) pinned Brackent Cobb, 1:19, 220 — Beau Lombardi (WDMV) dec. Lucas Walker, 3-0, 285 — Andrew Snyder (WSR) pinned Brantley Cox, :43, 106 — Aiden Riggins (WSR) pinned Ezra Kristensen, 3:07, 113 — Dylan Fallacaro (WDMV) pinned Ethan Chesnut, :43, 120 — Carson Lawrence (WDMV) dec. Zack Barnett, 7-0.
WAVERLY-S.R. 42, ANK. CENTENNIAL 25
132 — Yant (WSR) dec. Ben Monroe, 8-5, 138 — Heise (WSR) dec. Carter Bennett, 20-8, 145 — Eric Owens (AC) dec. Cayden Langreck, 13-6, 152 — Hervol (WSR) dec. Carter Cahill, 11-1, 160 — Herrmann (WSR) pinned Anthony Nehring, 3:27, 170 — Logan Neils (AC) pinned Layne McDonald, :34, 182 — Nic Leo (AC) dec. Wedemeier, 11-3, 195 — Wolf (WSR) dec. Ethan Frazier, 8-0, 220 — Walker (WSR) dec. Lane Pruisner, 7-3, 285 — Snyder (WSR) pinned Noah Parlee, :51, 106 — Riggins (WSR) pinned Jackson Helmkamp, 3:20, 113 — Roybal (WSR) pinned Cael Hron, 1:30, 120 — Kyle Janssen (AC) pinned Barnett, 1:59, 126 — Scott Talmadge (AC) won by forfeit.
SE POLK 37, WAVERLY-S.R. 27
(Championship)
138 — Marchand (SEP) dec. Heise, 3-1, 145 — Baarda (SEP) dec. Langreck, 12-2, 152 — Runyon (SEP) pinned Kurt Fay, :09, 160 — DeVos (SEP) pinned Hervol, 1:39, 170 — Herrmann (WSR) pinned Montgomery, 4:46, 182 — Brindley (SEP) dec. Wedemeier, 5-2, 195 — Christenson (SEP) dec. Wolf, 7-3, 220 — Walker (WSR) dec. K. Runyon, 3-1, 285 — Snyder (WSR) dec. Brown, 16-5, 106 — Riggins (WSR) tech fall over Anderson, 20-3, 113 — Harmison (SEP) pinned Roybal, 1:54, 120 — Jersurgoa ((SEP) pinned Barnett, 1:33, 126 — Albrecht (WSR) pinned Martinson, 3:38, 132 — Yant (WSR) dec. Martinson, 4-2
Class 2A
First round — West Delaware def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 58-20, Crestwood def. Davenport Assumption, 37-25, Solon def. Independence, 51-20, Osage def. Prairie City-Monroe 47-21.
Semifinals — West Delaware def. Crestwood, 51-28, Solon def. Osage, 48-22.
Consolation semifinals — Davenport Assumption def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 36-32, Independence def. Prairie City-Monroe 39-36.
Championship — West Delaware def. Solon, 45-12.
Third place — Osage def. Crestwood, 27-33.
Fifth place — Davenport Assumption def. Independence, 39-35.
Seventh place — Sergeant Bluff-Luton def. Prairie City-Monroe 70-12.
Summaries
SOLON 51, INDEPENDENCE 21
126 — Hayden Taylor (Solon) pinned Caleb Straw, 1:41, 132 — Zeb Gnida (Solon) pinned Holdyn Griffith, 3:01, 138 — Aidan Dall (Solon) pinned Teegan McEnany, 1:05, 145 — Colton Spillman (Solon) dec. Brady Webb, 3-2, 152 — Zach Bevans (Solon) dec. Matthew Doyle, 5-3, 160 — Cole Davis (Indee) dec. Andy Brokaw, 8-2, 170 — Jax Flynn (Solon) pinned Joe Priebe, 3:22, 182 — Seamus Poynton (Solon) pinned Marcus Beatty, 1:53, 195 — Adam Bock (Solon) dec. Christian Kremer, 6-5, , 220 — Mike Hoyle (Solon) pinned Dylan Reuther, :53, 285 — Drew Evans (Ind) pinned Kaden Lamm, 1:27, 106 — Dalton Hoover (Ind) pinned Kaden Lamm, 1:27, 113 — Jakobe Lahr (Solon) pinned Ryan Eddy, 4:58, 120 — Thomas Matteson (Ind) pinned Lucas Kampman, 1:28.
OSAGE 47, PCM 21
126 — Averee Abben (Osage) pinned Brian Nicholson, 1:12, 132 — Ryan Adams (Osage) dec. Clay Vanwyk, 11-4, 138 — Brody Roll (Osage) tech. fall over Kaleb Ives, 15-0, 145 — Chance Palm (PCM) dec. Noah O’Malley, 7-4, 152 — Colby Tool (PCM) dec. Colin Muller, 5-3, SV, 160 — Zach Williams (Osage) dec. Cody Wallace, 9-3, 170 — Jarron Trausch (PCM) dec. Spencer Mooberry, 6-2, 182 — Lucas Roland (PCM) pinned Owen Muller, :29, 195 — Keaton Muller (Osage) pinned Cooper Sloan, 4:40, 220—Jett Nehls (Osage) pinned Seth Greiner, 2:55, 285 — Jace Smith (PCM) pinned Conner Smith, :27, 106 — Spencer Adams (Osage) pinned Trey Thomas, 1:26, 113 — Joe Jacobs (Osage) won by forfeit.
CRESTWOOD 37, DAV. ASSUMPTION 25
126 — TJ Fitzpatrick (DA) dec. Matthew Slifka, 9-7, SV, 132 — Hunter Fousek (Crest) dec. Noah Gonzalez, 5-1, 138 — Jacob Felderman (DA) dec. Clay Schemmel, 11-4, 145 — Cale Jackson (Crest) dec. Parker Foley, 5-2, 152 — Hunter Bye (Crest) pinned Adam Laubenthal, 5:28, 160 — Ross Niewoehner (Crest) dec. Evan Forker, 12-7, 170 — Colter Bye (Crest) dec. Joe Deckert, 11-3, 182 — Logan Schimanski (DA) pinned Landen Schemmel, 3:34, 195 — Treyton Burnikel (Crest) won by inj. def over Kole Kreinbring, 2:52, 220 — Julien Broderson (DA) pinned Wyatt Scheidel, :13, 285 — Seth Adrian (DA) dec. Stone Peckham, 3-2, 106 — Carter Fousek (Crest) pinned Jacob Maes, :41, 113 — Ethan Forker (DA) dec. Nathaniel Bigalk, 11-3, 120 — Kaden Anderlik (Crest) pinned Collin Wehr, :21.
INDPENDENCE 39, PCM 36
132 — Griffith (Ind) pinend Vanwyk, :52, 138 — Palm (PCM) pinned McEnany, 1:53, 145 — Tool (PCM) pinned Webb, 3:10, 152 — Doyle (Ind) dec. Wallace, 5-2, 160 — Davis (Ind) pinned Vansoelen, :26, 170 — Trausch (PCM) pinned Priebe, :39, 182 — Roland (PCM) pinned Beatty, :31, 195 — Sloan (PCM) dec. Cordes, 10-6, 220 — Kremer (Ind) pinned Greiner, 1:56, 285 — Evans (Ind) pinned Smith, 1:04, 106 — Hoover (Ind) pinned Thomas, :47, 113 — Fenton (PCM) dec. Weber, 9-5, 120 — Drake (PCM) pinned Larson, 1:43, 126 — Matteson (Ind) pinned Nicholson, 1:25.
W. DELAWARE 51, CRESTWOOD 28
132 — Ryan Phillips (WD) pinned Hunter Fousek, 1:07, 138 — Jadyn Peyton (WD) pinned Schemmel, 5:13, 145 — Cael Meyer (WD) pinned Cade Wenthold, 1:17, 152 — Mitchel Mangold (WD) pinned Bye, :43, 160 — Ross Niewoehner (Crest) won by DQ over Jared Voss, 170 — Wyatt Voelker (WD) dec. C. Bye, 3-2 TB, 182 — Jack Neuhaus(WD) pinned Schemmel, :33, 195 — Jordan Bries (WD) won by forfeit, 220 — Scheidel (Crest) pinned Ben Petlon, 5:42, 285 — Carson Petlon (WD) pinned Peckham, 3:10, 106 — C. Fousek (Crest) dec. Blake Engle, 9-0, 113 — Ethan Govern (Crest) pinned Luke Farmer, 1:30, 120 — Anderlik (Crest) pinned Conner Turnis, :29, 126 — Reily Dolan (WD) pinned Bryce Shea, 2:31.
SOLON 48, OSAGE 22
132 — Gnida (Solon) dec. Adams, 19=8-4, 138 — Dall (Solon) dec. Joey Potter, 16-8, 145 — Spillman (Solon) dec. Roll, 4-1, 152 — Bevans (Solon) pinned Muller, 5:01, 160 — Williams (Osage) dec. Brokaw, 8-0, 170 — Flynn (Solon) dec. Spencer Mooberry, 5-0, 182 — Poynton (Solon) pinned O. Muller, 1:23, 195 — Bock (Solon) dec. Josiah Meier, 12-3, 220 — Hoyle (Solon) pinned Levi Sledd, :54, 285 — Michael Broghammer (Solon) pinned Smith, :20, 106 — S. Adams (Osage) pinned Ottoson, :34, 113 — Jacobs (Osage) pinned Lahr, 1:40, 120 — Joe Sullivan (Osage) pinned Kampman, :48, 126 — J. Hoyle (Solon) pinned Kate Mostek, 1:05.
ASSUMPTION 39, INDEPENDENCE 35
(Fifth place)
138 — Griffith (Ind) tech fall over Foley, 18-3, 145 — Webb (Ind_ pinned Laubenthal, :44, 152 — Doyle (Ind) tech. fall over E. Forker, 15-0, 160 — C. Davis (Ind) dec. Joe Deckert, 21-12, 170 — Priebe (Ind) dec. Schimanski, 7-3, 182 — Kreinbring (DA) pinned Beatty, 2:00, 195 — Broderson (DA) pinned Cordes, 2:19, 220 — Adrian (DA) pinned Kremer, 1:32, 285 — Evans (Ind) pinned Kendall, :18, 106 — Et. Forker (DA) pinned Hoover, :25, 113 — Weber (Ind) pinned Wehr, :37, 120 — Fitzpatrick (DA) pinned Larson, 1:52, 126 — Gonzalez (DA) dec. Matteson, 8-6, 12 — Felderman (DA) pinned Straw, 1:55.
OSAGE 37, CRESTWOOD 33
(Third place)
138 — Schemmel (Crest) dec. Potter, 9-3, 145 — Roll (Osage) dec. Jackson, 10-3, 152 — C. Muller (Osage) dec. H. Bye, 13-5, 160 — Williams (Osgae) pinned C. Scheidel, 3:00, 170 — Mooberry (Osage) pinned L. Schemmel, :46, 182 — C. Bye (Crest) pinned. O. Muller, 1:09, 195 — K. Muller (Osage) pinned Schlangen, :32, 220 — W. Scheidel (Crest) pinned Nehls, 2:36, 285 — Peckham (Crest) pinned Smith, 3:21, 106 — C. Fousek (Crest) pinned Adams, :41, 113 — Jacobs (Osage) pinned Govern, 1:51, 120 — Anderlik (Crest) dec. Sullivan, 5-1, 126 — Abben (Osage) pinned Slifka, 3:14, 132 — H. Fousek (Crest) dec. Adams, 9-8.
