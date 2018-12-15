WATERLOO -- It wasn't easy, but Waterloo East went a perfect 3-0 Saturday to win Pool Eight of the Battle of Waterloo at Young Arena.
After a disappointing Friday (0-3), the Trojans turned things around, but needed a little kick start from sophomore Jaxon Bentley at 145, to spark the team to a 44-26 victory over Mason City to cap off the win..
Bentley needed extra time to take a 3-2 decision from Marcos Cervantez that gave the Trojans some fire as they closed their deficit to 20-14.
Freshman Lawrence Taylor kept the fires burning as he pinned Riley Monaghan in 3:28, tying the match at 20-20. The Trojans steamrolled from that point outscoring the Mohawks 24-6 for the title.
"Jaxon's match was big, but I knew I was going to go out and wrestle hard win or lose," said Taylor. "When Jaxon won I had a little extra adrenaline and I knew I was going to win."
"I thought the kids looked good today and fought hard and with effort," added East head coach Jay Llewellyn.
Two other area teams won morning pools, including Independence in pool six.
The Mustangs were clinging to a 31-27 edge when junior Christian Kremer took the mat at 220.
With little room for error, Kremer found himself down 9-3 with under a minute remaining in his match. Kremer took advantage of Wes Hogard's hesitation and threw him to the mat and scored a pin with 10 seconds left to seal the victory.
"I knew time was running out because I could hear the towel boy counting," Kremer said. "He (Hogard) let me up and when he went to shoot I got under his arm and took him down. There was no way I was going to lose right there and I knew time was almost out and I needed to turn him."
That pin gave the Mustangs a 37-27 lead with one match remaining.
"This day was how our team has been so far this year," Mustangs coach Michael Doyle said. "One minute we are up and you're impressed with what's happening, then the next minute we are down and you wonder what just happened. I thought our kids gained valuable experience this weekend and they work so hard and are so flexible and fight for everything. Kremer was a perfect example of that today."
Cedar Rapids Prairie won pool five to finish 17th overall, and Charles City took pool seven.
-- Courier Sports Writer Rod Payne contributed to this story
