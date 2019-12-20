WATERLOO -- You can run on for a long time
Run on for a long time
Run on for a long time
Sooner or later God'll cut you down
Sooner or later God'll cut you down
The Johnny Cash lyrics can be heard blaring from the headphones Lilly Luft is wearing as she bounces from her left foot to her right. She’s up next. The words speak to her, motivate her, remind her to be like her brother.
The whistle blows, and Luft runs out onto the mat for her first match at the 10th Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo Friday.
Luft fights for four minutes and pins her opponent, lifting her Charles City girls’ wrestling team to a 29-27 first-round win over Osage. She briefly looks to the sky and knows Logan’s looking down smiling.
“It means everything because Logan is not here to do it himself,” says Lily, a freshman at Charles City. “For me to live through him and get to do it … it is an honor.”
Luft’s older brother Logan was an aspiring star wrestler for Charles City when on July 4, 2017, he died in an ATV accident. Upon his death, Luft, an organ donor, saved 21 people in seven different stats with his organs, tissue and bone donations.
His family has raised awareness for organ donation since his death, and in May of this year, a bill commonly referred to as Logan’s Law was signed into law by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds in his honor -- meaning now, in the state of Iowa, hunting and fishing licenses have a spot designated for individuals to register their pledge to be an organ donor.
Luft, who wrestled up through third grade, took up the sport again this fall and her win in the first round improved her to 13-0.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think if he saw me now he would be proud,” Lily said. “He always loved doing wrestling moves on me and teaching me stuff. I think it is great I’m wrestling now.
“He had that walk-out song that he loved so much. Every time before I go out on the mat I listened to it and it reminds me of him. It gets me pumped up and ready and think of him and what he’d do and that means never give up.”
Luft’s mother Wendy was not sure what to think when Lily, the youngest of the three Luft children (Logan and Lily have an older brother Landon), told her mom in the fall that she was going to wrestle again.
“It’s hard to put into words,” Wendy said. “I honestly believe when we lost Logan, I would never have a wrestler to cheer for again. When she came up and said 'I’m going to wrestle,' I really didn’t know if she was serious. Then we took her to a preseason national tournament and she got the floor mopped up with her and it was a tough time. She was not prepared for it and I thought she’d come back and say 'I’m never wrestling again' or 'I’m going to put some more work into it.'
“She walked up and said, 'I’m ready to go to work, I love it.'”
Wendy definitely feels this season is about Lily still trying to stay close to Logan’s memory.
“All three of my kids were very close,” Wendy said. “All were a year apart and they were so close. I think they are trying to find a way to hand that tragic loss. You don’t know what works with one kid against another. I think she has found this as being a way to connect to him.
“We had a sit-down conversation a while ago and she said, ‘I wish I would’ve known him better,’ and I said, ‘You were his closest buddy. Nobody knew him better than you.' I think she was searching for something and this is it. She wears a lot of his wrestling gear, sweatshirts, shirts. She listens to his music and preparing just like he would prepare.”
The Luft family donated two wrestling back packs to the Battle of Waterloo -- one for the boys’ division and one for the girls’ division -- that will be rewarded to the wrestler with the most falls in the least amount of time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.