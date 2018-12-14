WATERLOO -- As a top-seeded team ranked 43th nationally by Intermat, Don Bosco of Gilbertville was expected to make the championship of its Battle of Waterloo bracket Friday.
The Dons did that with convincing wins over Waterloo East (68-11) and New Hampton-Turkey Valley (51-18) in the semifinals.
Awaiting them in the Smith Bracket finals was not so much a surprise, but rather a familiar face to Don Bosco fans.
Chris Ortner, the former Don two-time state placewinner in his first season as head coach at Cedar Falls, was across the mat after leading the Tigers to wins over Cedar Rapids (45-27) and Osage (49-24).
Don Bosco did not take it easy on its former star as the Dons toppled the Tigers, 63-12.
"Coach Ortner was a great wrestler for us back in the 1990s, took second (1992)," Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. "I don't know a lot about the kids on his team, but I knew Coach Ortner enough to know our kids (had) better be ready to go."
While the final result wasn't great for Cedar Falls, Ortner was pleased with what his Tigers showed on the mat, despite missing its top wrestler, Jakey Penrith, the two-time state placewinner who suffered a foot injury earlier in the week.
"We came to the Battle looking for effort overall," said Ortner, who went on to be an all-American at Wartburg College and, up until last season, was the Knights head assistant coach before taking over at Cedar Falls. "We don't talk about wins and losses. We approach every match and every dual like anything else. We focus on us, and how hard we battle. I was happy with what I saw."
The Dons lost just eight matches in their three duals, and junior Easton Larson highlighted the performance with his four-second pin of East's Dylon Good in a 132-pound match. That broke a 1994 program record set by Troy Pecenka.
"We won some very close matches," Hogan said of his final victory of the day. "When you can win those swing matches, that is a big deal. We are wrestling really well right now but definitely don't want to peak early. We just hope we can win those close matches tomorrow as well."
"Solid" is a word often used in the wrestling circle when you speak of Waverly-Shell Rock.
Go-Hawks coach Eric Whitcome was not as impressed with his team's outing, especially during round two.
After rolling to an 84-0 shutout of Waterloo Columbus in their opening match, WSR was pushed by conference-rival Crestwood before prevailing in the Duschen-Narey Bracket semifinals, 43-25.
"It was not a good situation for us in the first round," said Whitcome of his team's whitewash over Waterloo Columbus (84-0). "There were not a lot of matches, but that does not excuse how we wrestled in the second. We just were not fundamentally right. We were on our knees and didn't come up right away or we did not finish from the bottom and try to get away. We need to wrestle better."
The Go-Hawks were much better in the finals, easily rolling to a 46-24 win over Western Dubuque, 46-24, for the right to go to the championship bracket.
Among the highlights for WSR was second-ranked Jacob Herrman scoring a takedown with 11 seconds left in a 160-pound match to defeat third-ranked Ryker Kurimski, 5-4.
Additionally, junior Evan Yant recorded three pins, his third in 1 minute and 47 seconds over Dakota Lau of Western Dubuque at 132 for Yant's 100th career victory.
-- Story compiled by Courier Sports Writers Rod Payne and Jim Nelson
Results
Smith Bracket
FIRST ROUND -- Don Bosco def. Waterloo East, 68-11, New Hampton-Turkey Valley def. Independence, 36-30, Cedar Falls def. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 45-27, Osage def. Nashua-Plainfield, 46-30.
SEMIFINALS -- Don Bosco def. New Hampton-Turkey Valley, 51-18, Cedar Falls def. Osage, 49-24.
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS -- Independence def. East, 48-36, Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Nashua-Plainfield, 66-12.
CHAMPIONSHIIP -- Don Bosco def. Cedar Falls, 63-12.
THIRD PLACE -- New Hampton-Turkey Valley def. Osage, 42-33.
FIFTH PLACE -- Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Independence =, 41038
SEVENTH PLACE -- Nashua-Plainfield def. East, 51-25.
Duschen-Narey Bracket
FIRST ROUND -- Waverly-Shell Rock def. Columbus, 84-0, Crestwood def. Union, 37-35, Western Dubuque def. Iowa City High, 41-25, Lisbon def. Charles City, 48-25.
SEMIFINALS -- Waverly-Shell Rock def. Crestwood, 43-25, Western Dubuque def. Lisbon, 41-32.
CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS -- Union def. Columbus, 73-6, Iowa City High def. Charles City, 48-36.
CHAMPIONSHIP -- Waverly-Shell Rock def. Western Dubuque, 46-24.
THIRD PLACE -- Lisbon def. Crestwood, 44-36.
FIFTH PLACE -- Union def. Iowa City High, 40-36.
SEVENTH PLACE -- Charles City def. Columbus, 71-12.
