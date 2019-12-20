(This story will be updated after session II which begins at 4 p.m.)
WATERLOO – It went almost like it was scripted.
Top-ranked (1A) Don Bosco of Gilbertville and second-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (3A) rolled during the morning session of the 10th Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament Friday at Young Arena.
The Dons, the 2017 tournament champions, lost just four matches in three duals as it outscored Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie, 216-18, to reach its third consecutive BOW championship bracket.
Coming off a state title in 8-player football player last month, Don Bosco feels it is almost to full strength.
“I thought we wrestled well,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “Football has holding us back a little bit, but we got a couple of those guys back and they’ve had a match or two under their belt.
“Overall, losing four matches in three duals, you can’t complain about those results.”
Three of the four matches Don Bosco lost came in the Bracket A finals against Prairie, a 62-13.
The challenge will be to rest, recover and fast a different level of wrestling in tournament championship pool Saturday.
"It is pretty guaranteed that there will be three other really good teams we are going to have to compete against in the championship pool," Hogan said.
The defending tournament champion Waverly-Shell Rock had little tougher go to win Bracket B, but the Go-Hawks still were impressive winning by an average of 50 points.
“The guys wrestle hard, competed well. I don’t have too many things that we struggled with necessarily,” WSR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “We probably need to do a little better with hand fighting, and make sure we stay in positions we want to be in.”
In its 54-17 win over Linn-Mar in the bracket finals, that dual was highlighted by Ryder Block’s 3-2 win over Brandon O’Brien at 106. O’Brien and Block were ranked 1-2 entering the match.
Block scored a takedown in the first to take a 2-0 lead, and his winning point came on an escape with 41 seconds left in the match.
Like Hogan, Whitcome says the Go-Hawks, whom will have their third weigh-in in three days Saturday, will face a far different challenge in the championship pool.
While the final two championship pool opponents will be determined tonight, it is expected that Class 2A’s top-ranked West Delaware of Manchester, and 1A’s second-ranked Lisbon will emerge.
“It is going to get real deep, real quick,” Whitcome said. “There are going to be zero breaks in that championship pool. If you look at it on paper, it is a little scary.”
Cedar Falls went 2-1, beating Independence, 39-33, for third in bracket A. Waterloo East went 0-3 in bracket B.
Results
You have free articles remaining.
Bracket A
First round: Don Bosco def. Columbus, 84-0, Cedar Falls def. Charles City, 44-28, Independence def. Denver, 52-27, Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Mason City, 59-19
Semifinals: Don Bosco def. Cedar Falls, 70-5, Cedar Rapids Prairie def. Independence, 42-37.
Consolation semifinals: Charles City def. Columbus, 66-14, Denver def. Mason City, 54-23.
First – Don Bosco def. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 62-13.
Third – Cedar Falls def. Independence, 39-33.
Fifth – Charles City def. Denver, 39-36
Seventh – Columbus def. Mason City, 48-18.
Bracket B
First round: Waverly-Shell Rock def. Waterloo East, 75-6, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows def. Union, 54-24, Osage def Iowa City High, 69-9, Linn-Mar def. Nashua-Plainfield, 63-11.
Semifinals: Waverly-Shell Rock def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 61-15, Linn-Mar def. Osage, 50-24.
Consolation semifinals: Union def. East 55-21, Nashua-Plainfield def. Iowa City High 54-27.
First – Waverly-Shell Rock def. Linn-Mar, 54-17
Third – Osage def. Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, 50-27.
Fifth – Union def Nashua-Plainfield, 48-30.
Seventh – Iowa City High 46, East 35
Girls division
Round-robin: Waverly-Shell Rock def. Crestwood, 48-12, Charles City def. Osage, 29-27, Denver def. Independence, 40-18, Waverly-Shell Rock def. Independence, 48-12, Osage def. Denver, 36-24, Charles City def. Crestwood, 46-12, Charles City def. Waverly-Shell Rock, 33-21, Osage def. Independence 30-24, Denver def. Crestwood, 36-24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.