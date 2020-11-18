Prep wrestling: Covid-19 concerns force cancellation of 2020 Battle of Waterloo

WATERLOO -- After weighing several different options, the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament committee came to a tough decision to cancel the 32-team dual tournament that was scheduled to run Dec. 18-19.
Waterloo Schools Director of Athletics, Dan Huff, sent out an email to all 32 schools Wednesday morning announcing the decision.
"The safety of all of the competing athletes, coaches, event workers, and spectators was our first consideration in making this decision. Additionally, we needed to consider the potential guidance from Young Arena, the city of Waterloo, and the Black Hawk Public Health Department in making our decision," the letter said.
Last year, which was the 10th year of the event and featured its first ever girls' division, saw all three traditional state champions -- Don Bosco of Gilbertville, Osage and Waverly-Shell Rock, in addition to two state dual champions, Lisbon and West Delaware of Manchester, -- compete in the tournament.
"It's a bummer," Huff said in an interview with the Courier. "We looked at a lot of different scenarios, including running two smaller one-day events. But with the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic increasing, the mitigation efforts and the uncertainty of the future conditions it just wasn't going to work.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jacob Eggleston, left, works New Hampton's Noah Hopp, right, into a pin during a 220lb match up at the Young Arena downtown for the 2016 Battle of Waterloo Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Austin Yant, left, pins New Hampton's Drew Boeding, right, in a 152lb match up at the Young Arena downtown for the 2016 Battle of Waterloo Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Trevor Byram, right, looks to take down New Hampton's Max Schwickerath, left, in a 170lb match up at the Young Arena downtown for the 2016 Battle of Waterloo Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Trevor Byram, back, works New Hampton's Max Schwickerath, front, in a 170lb match up at the Young Arena downtown for the 2016 Battle of Waterloo Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
New Hampton's Keaton Geerts, left, works Waverly-Shell Rock's Colby Hervol, right, in a 138lb match up at the Young Arena downtown during the 2016 Battle of Waterloo Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Waverly-Shell Rock head coach Eric Whitcome, back, reacts to a call on the mat during a match at the 2016 Battle of Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
TIFFANY RUSHING, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Zack Wagenhoffer, top, wrestles New Hampton’s Ryan Gorman, right, to the mat during their 160-pound match Saturday.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
COURIER FILE PHOTO
New Hampton’s Areon Day, right, tries to cradle Waverly-Shell Rock’s Dylan Eggleston at 195 pounds during last year’s Battle of Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
TIFFANY RUSHING, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Dalton Woodyard, right, wrestles New Hampton’s Keegan Tenge to the mat in a 145-pound matchup Saturday at the Battle of Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
Brandon Pollock
Don Bosco's Logan Lutgen works a takedown against Waterloo East's Aidan Ernst in their 126lb match at the Battle of Waterloo Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Brandon Pollock
Charles City's Dylan Koresh rolls out of bounds with Iowa City City High's Alex Kooker in their 145lb match at the Battle of Waterloo Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Brandon Pollock
North Scott's Jacob Schipper takes down Nashua Plainfield's Jakob Whitinger in their 113lb match at the Battle of Waterloo Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Brandon Pollock
Waterloo East’s Chryshaun Taylor pins Don Bosco’s Ayden Hahn in their 106-pound match at the Battle of Waterloo Friday.
Brandon Pollock
Cedar Rapids Prairie's Ashton Stoner-degroot works Columbus Catholic's Mitch McFarland to his back in their 170lb match at the Battle of Waterloo Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Brandon Pollock
Union’s Derek Holschlag controls Western Dubuque’s Bradan Birt at 132 pounds Friday at the Battle of Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
Don Bosco’s Easton Larson works toward a takedown of Waterloo East’s Braydon Good in their 113-pound match Friday at the Battle of Waterloo.
Brandon Pollock
Waverly-Shell Rock’s Austin Yant works Independence’s Spencer Shonka to his back in their 152-pound Battle of Waterloo matchup Friday.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
Waterloo West's Dylan Meyer, bottom, wrestles New Hampton's Max Schwickerath, right, in a 182 match up during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls' Gabe Penrith, left, works West Des Moines Valley's Todd Robinson, right, in a 132lb match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
Denver-Tripoli's Riley Wright, left, works Crestwood's Cade Wenthold, right, in a 126lb match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
New Hampton’s Noah Fenske, right, pins Waterloo West’s Jimir Anderson during their 285-pound match Friday at the Battle of Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
Denver-Tripoli's Brock Farley, top, wrestles Adel's Jacob Pififfner, bottom, to the mat in a 285lb match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
Crestwood's Kaden Anderlik, top, pins Denver-Tripoli's Cater Littlefield, bottom, in a 113lb match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
New Hampton's Noah Hopp, top, pins Waterloo West's Sam Gerst, bottom in a 220lb match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
New Hampton's Noah Glaser, left, works Waterloo West's Evan Baker, right, in a 170lb match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls' Tanner Mostek, left, wrestles West Des Moines Valley's Chase Stahl, right, in a 145lb match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
Denver-Tripoli's Gabe Lewis, left, works Crestwood's Hunter Fousek, bottom, into a pin during a 113lb match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
COURIER FILE PHOTO
Crestwood's Ryan Steffen, top, works Denver-Tripoli's Logan Meyer, bottom, in a 132-pound match at last season's Battle of Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Denver-Tripoli's Brandon Maitland, left, takes down Adel's Noah Kahler at 160 pounds during the Battle of Waterloo Friday at Young Arena.
TIFFANY RUSHING, Courier Staff Photographer
New Hampton's Ryan Gorman, top, wrestles Waterloo West's Jacob Oliver, left, to the mat in a 160lb match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 16, 2016, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Derick Wyatt, right, pins Lisbon's Wes Benyshek in a 106-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jentry Miller, left, takes Lisbon's Logan O'Connor, right, to the mat in a 220-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
New Hampton's Adam Wurzer, right, looks for the pin over Woodbury Central's Anthony Baird in a 152-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jacob Eggleston, top, pins Lisbon's Dakota O'Connor in a 195-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Waverly-Shell Rock's Austin Yant, left, works Lisbon's Clay McCoy, right, in a 113-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
New Hampton's Ryan Gorman, right, takes Woodbury Central's Kobey Gray, back, to the mat in a 132-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
New Hampton's Keaton Geerts, top, works Woodbury Central's Shane Funk, left, in a 120-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
New Hampton's Adam Wurzer, right, looks for the pin over Woodbury Central's Anthony Baird in a 152-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls' Carter Russell, right, wrestles Clear Lake's Ben Hillyer, left, in a 106-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls' Blake Halstead, right, looks to control Clear Lake's Ryan Leisure, right, in a 126-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls' Rayce Willett, left, controls Clear Lake's Ace Walton, right, in a 195-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls' Ali Al-Mabuk, left, wrestles Clear Lake's Ryan Faught, right, to the mat in a 145-pound match during the Battle of Waterloo at the Young Arena Friday, Dec. 19, 2014, in Waterloo, Iowa.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Independence's Mitch Evens, top, pins down North Scott's Riley Thomas in a 120-pound match during Friday's action at the Battle of Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Union's Teal Lademann, top, works Iowa City West's Sam Cayler in a 152-pound match.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Independence's Matt McMillan, left, looks to take down North Scott's Colin Krieter in a 195-pound match.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Independence's Caleb Kremer, top, wrestles North Scott's Jacob Schipper during a 113-pound match Friday at the Battle of Waterloo.
TIFFANY RUSHING / Courier Staff Photographer
Independence's Logan Williams, right, wrestles North Scott's Triston Richardson, left, to the mat in a 182-pound match.