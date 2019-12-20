WATERLOO -- The muscle at the Battle of Waterloo wrestling tournament has always come from the boys.
Friday, the girls got a chance to flex their biceps, too.
Six girls’ teams took center stage along with the 32 boys’ teams at the 10th annual Battle, and Charles City went 5-0 to capture the first girls' team title.
Kiki Connell led the way with a technical fall and four pins in her five matches.
“We worked really hard for this and that hard work paid off today,” said Connell, in her first season of wrestling.
“It is pretty crazy,” Connell said. “This is my first year of wrestling ever and I didn’t know I was going to do it until halfway through my cross country season. Coming into a team that wrestled last year was kind of intimidating.
“I’m not from a wrestling family. I didn’t have any brothers who wrestled. But I sure hope girls’ wrestling keeps growing. I think so many girls don’t know what they are missing out on. I sure didn’t. Today was awesome!”
Connell won the award for most pins in the least amount of time (four in 6 minutes, 49 seconds). Marissa Gallup also went 5-0 for the Comets at 106 and joined Connell, Rachel Eddy of Independence, Emma Grimm of Osage and Morgan Smith of Denver as the only wrestlers to finish 5-0.
The Comets had two key victories -- a 33-21 win over conference rival Waverly-Shell Rock, the state championship team from last year’s Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls’ state championships.
The other was Charles City’s opener as a pin by Lilly Luft in the final match at 132 lifted the Comets to a 29-27 victory.
“It was absolutely a fantastic day,” Charles City girls’ coach Robert Pittman said. “They turned a lot of hard work and dedication into a big win. It was a huge blast to see these girls’ hard work turn into people cheering and rooting them on.
“This is probably one of my best days coaching ever," added Pittman, who has been coaching for 17 years.
Waverly-Shell Rock finished second with a 4-1 mark, and Osage was third at 3-2.
In the boys’ division, the day went largely according to script.
Top-ranked (1A) Don Bosco and second-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock (3A) rolled during the morning session, before Lisbon and West Delaware of Manchester followed suit in the afternoon to set up a much anticipated championship pool Saturday.
Don Bosco and Lisbon are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in Class 1A, West Delaware is No. 1 in Class 2A, and Waverly-Shell Rock is No. 2 in 3A.
“It is going to get real deep, real quick,” W-SR head coach Eric Whitcome said. “There are going to be zero breaks in that championship pool. If you look at it on paper, it is a little scary.”
Don Bosco, the 2017 tournament champion, lost just four matches in three duals as it outscored Waterloo Columbus, Cedar Falls and Cedar Rapids Prairie, 216-18, to reach its third consecutive BOW championship bracket.
Coming off a state title in 8-player football last month, the Dons feel they are almost at full strength.
“I thought we wrestled well,” Don Bosco head coach Tom Hogan said. “Football was holding us back a little bit, but we got a couple of those guys back and they’ve had a match or two under their belt.
“Overall, losing four matches in three duals, you can’t complain about those results.”
Three of the four matches Don Bosco lost came in the Bracket A finals against Prairie, a 62-13 Dons victory.
The challenge will be to rest, recover and find a different level of wrestling in the championship pool Saturday.
The defending tournament champion Go-Hawks had a little tougher go to win Bracket B, but the Go-Hawks still won by an average of 50 points.
“The guys wrestled hard, competed well. I don’t have too many things that we struggled with necessarily,” Whitcome said. “We probably need to do a little better with hand fighting and make sure we stay in positions we want to be in.”
A 54-17 win over Linn-Mar in the bracket finals was highlighted by Ryder Block’s 3-2 win over Brandon O’Brien at 106. O’Brien and Block were ranked 1-2 entering the match.
Block scored a takedown in the first to take a 2-0 lead, and his winning point came on an escape with 41 seconds left in the match.
Cedar Falls went 2-1, beating Independence 39-33 for third in Bracket A. Waterloo East went 0-3 in Bracket B.
Waterloo Columbus went 1-2, winning in the Bracket A seventh-place match 48-18 over Mason City.
Waterloo West went 1-2 in Bracket C, topping Sioux City Heelan 45-33 for seventh.
Around the area, Charles City took fifth in Bracket A, beating Denver 39-36. Union Community went 2-1 and was fifth in Bracket B, topping Nashua-Plainfield 48-30, while Osage took third in B, beating Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 50-27.
