Prep wrestling: Cedar Falls claims metro crown

WATERLOO – Ounces and inches.
When asked what improvement he saw from his team’s third-place performance Saturday at its own Keith Young Invitational to a 3-0 showing Monday at the metro quad inside Columbus’ Oppold Gymnasium, Cedar Falls head wrestling coach Chris Orther was fairly even with his assessment.
“You don’t make a lot of gains from one competition to the next,” Ortner said. “It’s more about the process and making little gains each time you come to practice, each time you compete. It’s ounces and inches. We made gains tonight, but there is more progress we need to continue to make.”
The Tigers rolled Monday at the Oppold Gymnasium beating Columbus (54-24), West (61-18) and then in a battle of 2-0 teams, Cedar Falls flattened East, 49-18.
Among the signature wins came from state placewinner Dylan Whitt at 145 as he pinned Columbus state qualifier Sam Hackett in 3 minutes and 29 seconds.
“We came out and did what we expected to do,” Ortner said. “There are a lot of things I can look to and say we got to get better. But a good job by our kids and they fought hard tonight.”
It was a great start to the head coaching career of East’s first-year coach Chris Tims.
Unlike its three opponents who all wrestled over the weekend, Monday was the first competition for the Trojans and East showed excitement and fight in all three duals. East beat West, 43-24, and edged Columbus, 43-42, on criteria before falling to the Tigers.
“We are real proud of the effort we saw from our athletes,” Tims said. “We got a few guys in their first year of wrestling. But the effort and fight was there. We will keep hammering away and getting better.”
Columbus coach Denny Boleyn had little to complain about after a 1-2 night by the Sailors.
Freshman Max Magayna, sophomore Carson Hartz and junior Conner Knudtson all went 3-0.
“I really can say there is not one thing I can pick and I was unhappy about,” Boleyn said. “I think we went something like 15-3 in contested matches. That is not much to complain about when you wrestle well like that. We hope we can get a few more bodies into the lineup, but overall, a good night for us.”
For West coach Steve Farrell he had a simple message
“Basically asked them how are you going to respond,” Farrell said. “We went 2-1 here last year and went 0-3 tonight. So, I said are you going to take that are you going to go back to work and respond?”
Summaries
CEDAR FALLS 54, COLUMBUS 24
106 – Carter Fadiga (CF) pinned Mason Burr, :38, 113 – Gavin Reed (Col) pinned Kane Shimp, 4:56, 120 – Keller Wilson (CF) won by forfeit, 126 – Henry Koehn (Col) won by forfeit, 132 – Carson Cross (CF) won by forfeit, 138 – Caiden Rentz (CF) pinned Joseph Kowfie, 1:40, 145 – Dylan Whitt (CF) pinned Sam Hackett, 3:29, 152 – Landon Schaul (CF) won by forfeit, 160 – Max Magayna (Col) pinned Kyle Campbell, :51, 170 – Carson Hartz (Col) pinned Drew Campbell, 2:47, 182 – Ryley Barnett (CF) won by forfeit, 195 – Ben Bowman (CF) won by forfeit, 220 – Conner Knudtson (Col) pinned Finn Duggan, 1:03, 285 – No Match.
CEDAR FALLS 61, WEST 18
138 – Rentz (CF) won by forfeit, 145 – Connor McCartan (CF) pinned Edi Kuduzovic, 5:32, 152 – Landon Schaul (CF) pinned Daniel Gekpoah, 1:26, 160 – Kyle Campbell (CF) dec. Kedrick Luogon, 10-5, 170 – Drew Campbell (CF) won by forfeit, 182 – Barnett (CF) won by forfeit, 195 – JaQuallyn Thomas (West) pinned Ty Kolthoff, 2:22, 220 – Andrew Lageschulte (CF) dec. Drew Hundley, 13-7, 285 – Armin Hadziric (West) pinned Will Doyle, 1:1, 106 – Fadiga (CF) won by forfeit, 113 – Brayden Wiles (CF) won by forfeit, 120 – Kaden Karns (West) won by forfeit, 126 – Koehn (CF) dec. Reese Talaska, 13-0, 132 – Cross (CF) dec. Detravion Dollen, 6-5.
CEDAR FALLS 49, EAST 18
145 – McCartan (CF) won by forfeit, 152 – Cadin Herrmann (East) dec. Landon Schaul, 8-7, 160 – Brayden Peters (East) pinned Kyle Campbell, 2:38, 170 – Matthew Cary (East) pinned Drew Campbell, 2:19, 182 – Barnett (CF) dec. Eli Sallis, 11-1, 195 – Bowman (CF) pinned Lawrence Taylor, 3:27, 220 – Lorenzo Fornistall (East) dec. Lageschulte, 6-4, 285 – Doyle (CF) pinned Emmanuel Alexander, 2:27, 106 – no match, 113 – Fadiga (CF) pinned Landen Foote, :34, 120 – Shimp (CF) pinned Ethan Krall, 2:24, 126 – Koehn (CF) pinned Ryan Strong, 3:12, 132 – Cross (CF) won by forfeit, 138 – Rentz (CF) dec. William Clark, 6-4.
EAST 43, WEST 24
106 – no match, 113 – Foote (East) won by forfeit, 120 – Ashton Brown (West) dec. Krall, 4-1, 126 – Karns (West) pinned Strong, 3:39, 132 – Talaska (West) won by forfeit, 138 – Clark (East) pinned Dollen, 3:44, 145 – Adrain Doyle (East) dec Kuduzovic, 13-5, 152 – Herrmann (East) pinned Gekpoah, 1:44, 160 – Luogon (West) pinned Peters, 2:46, 170 – Cary (East) pinned Isaac Taylor, 1:41, 182 – Sallis (East) pinned Dayshawn Gibbs, :28, 195 – Taylor (East) pinned Thomas, :49, 220 – Forristall (East) dec. Hundley, 6-2, 285 – Hadziric (West) dec. Alexander, 6-4 SV.
EAST 43, COLUMBUS 42 (Criteria)
106 – Burr (Col) won by forfeit, 113 – Reed (Col) pinned Foote, 1:52, 120 – Krall (East) won by forfeit, 126 – Strong (East) won by forfeit, 132 – Ella Anderson (Col) won by forfeit, 138 – Clark (East) pinned Joseph Kowfie, :44, 145 – Hackett (Col) won by forfeit, 152 – Herrmann (East) won by forfeit, 160 – Magayna (Col) pinned Peters, :22, 170 – Hartz (Col) pinned Cary, 2:29, 182 – Sallis (East) won by forfeit, 195 – Taylor (East) won by forfeit, 220 – Knudtson (Col) pinned Forristall, 2:00, 285 – Alexander (East) won by forfeit.
COLUMBUS 43, WEST 36
106 – Burr (Col) won by forfeit, 113 – Reed (Col) won by forfeit, 120 – Karns (West) won by forfeit, 126 – Talaska (West) won by forfeit, 132 – Kyle Frost (West) won by forfeit, 138 – Dollen (West) pinned Kowfie, 1:45, 145 – Henry Erie (Col) dec Kuduzovic, 11-3, 152 – Hackett (Col) pinned Gekpoah, 2:15, 160 – Magayna (Col) pinned Brandon Huitzil, :38, 170 – Hartz (Col) dec. Luogon, 7-1, 182 – Taylor (West) won by forfeit, 195 – Mason Knipp (Col) pinned Thomas, :33, 220 – Kundston (Col) pinned Hundley, :35, 285 – Hadziric (West) won by forfeit.
