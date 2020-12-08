Prep wrestling: Cedar Falls claims metro crown

“We are real proud of the effort we saw from our athletes,” Tims said. “We got a few guys in their first year of wrestling. But the effort and fight was there. We will keep hammering away and getting better.”

Columbus coach Denny Boleyn had little to complain about after a 1-2 night by the Sailors.

Freshman Max Magayna, sophomore Carson Hartz and junior Conner Knudtson all went 3-0.

“I really can say there is not one thing I can pick and I was unhappy about,” Boleyn said. “I think we went something like 15-3 in contested matches. That is not much to complain about when you wrestle well like that. We hope we can get a few more bodies into the lineup, but overall, a good night for us.”

For West coach Steve Farrell he had a simple message

“Basically asked them how are you going to respond,” Farrell said. “We went 2-1 here last year and went 0-3 tonight. So, I said are you going to take that are you going to go back to work and respond?”

Summaries

CEDAR FALLS 54, COLUMBUS 24