Prep wrestling: Bosco, SEP will start 2021 with a bang

GILBERTVILLE – Tom Hogan needed another home date.
And while it sounds simple enough for the veteran head coach at perennial 1A wrestling powerhouse Don Bosco of Gilbertville to go out find an opponent, it is not.
There are not many foes that want to enter what has become a house of pain for those who do except the challenge to face the 12-time traditional state champion Dons.
Therefore, Hogan has had to get creative in scheduling and Don Bosco never sees any challenge as too tall.
That will be the case Saturday when the top-ranked Dons (1A) face top-ranked Southeast Polk (3A) at 5 p.m. inside the Don Bosco gymnasium to kick off the second half of the 2020-21 season.
The matchup with the Rams, winners of the past two 3A state dual titles and four of the last six, came when former Wartburg College wrestler Jake Agnitsch was promoted to be SEP’s new head coach in the spring.
Agnitsch is friends with several of Hogan’s staff members, including former Knight teammates’ Cole Welter, Jake Hogan and Braxton Chicchelly. And former Don Bosco four-time state champion Bart Reiter is on Agnitsch's staff at SEP adding fuel to the fire.
“Those guys got to talking and decided it would be fun to wrestle each other this season,” Hogan said. “Jake expressed an interest and we talked back and forth, traded some texts and we were both under the same idea that this dual would be good for wrestling so let’s make it happen.
“Also, I needed another home date and after we worked through some details and stuff we eventually settled on Jan. 2 and it was on.”
Again, this is not out of the ordinary for Don Bosco to take on a team that will threaten to win both the traditional and dual state titles in February.
The Dons faced Waverly-Shell Rock and West Delaware of Manchester a year ago in the Battle of Waterloo. The Go-Hawks went on to win their second consecutive 3A traditional title and the Hawks were the 2A state dual champs. Before the Christmas break Don Bosco traveled to Indianola where it faced Missouri powerhouse Liberty High School and Millard South of Omaha, one of the top programs in Nebraska.
Following Saturday’s meet, Don Bosco is scheduled to wrestle West Delaware on Jan. 14 in a double-dual at Center Point-Urbana and they will host defending 1A state dual champion Lisbon on Jan. 28 in its final competition before sectionals.
“I told our guys as the schedule was being built we are going to challenge you this year for sure,” Hogan said. “And I guess my point to our guys is I think you can handle a schedule like this. We didn’t have as many tough tests before Christmas like we’d normally get at the Battle of Waterloo, but I’m happy with what we have done so far and now it is time to get challenged.”
The Dons and Rams both have nine ranked wrestlers in the latest Predicament rankings. Six of Don Bosco’s ranked wrestlers are ranked third or better, while SEP has six wrestlers ranked fourth or better.
Don Bosco’s lineup could be boosted by the return of two-time state medalist Michael McClelland to the lineup at 126 or 132. McClelland has not competed yet this season for the Dons.
Hogan is also hoping to have back Northern Iowa signee Cael Rahnavardi back in his lineup. Rahnavardi missed several of Don Bosco’s competitions before the holiday break with a left foot injury.
If Rahnavardi returns, that will provide for one of the better matches Saturday between himself and Joel Jesuroga. Both wrestlers are ranked second at 145 in their respective classes.
“If Rahnavardi is ready to go that will be a fun one,” Hogan said.
The dual will start at 5 p.m. with several junior varsity matches before the main event.
Attendance to the dual will be restricted to normal COVID-19 protocols, but can be seen on Don Bosco's youtube channel -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR0mY6i7gd4B40PqStFmoYZ0qlpfre_foo1ke0TFDPd3GsJktv9ffSNjNKU&v=xciXt3q4jzQ&feature=youtu.be