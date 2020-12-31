Prep wrestling: Bosco, SEP will start 2021 with a bang

“Also, I needed another home date and after we worked through some details and stuff we eventually settled on Jan. 2 and it was on.”

Again, this is not out of the ordinary for Don Bosco to take on a team that will threaten to win both the traditional and dual state titles in February.

The Dons faced Waverly-Shell Rock and West Delaware of Manchester a year ago in the Battle of Waterloo. The Go-Hawks went on to win their second consecutive 3A traditional title and the Hawks were the 2A state dual champs. Before the Christmas break Don Bosco traveled to Indianola where it faced Missouri powerhouse Liberty High School and Millard South of Omaha, one of the top programs in Nebraska.

Following Saturday’s meet, Don Bosco is scheduled to wrestle West Delaware on Jan. 14 in a double-dual at Center Point-Urbana and they will host defending 1A state dual champion Lisbon on Jan. 28 in its final competition before sectionals.

“I told our guys as the schedule was being built we are going to challenge you this year for sure,” Hogan said. “And I guess my point to our guys is I think you can handle a schedule like this. We didn’t have as many tough tests before Christmas like we’d normally get at the Battle of Waterloo, but I’m happy with what we have done so far and now it is time to get challenged.”