Prep roundup: Cedar Falls' Fadiga wins at J-Hawk Invitational

CEDAR RAPIDS – Cedar Falls sophomore Carter Fadiga captured the 106-pound title at the 14-team Cedar Rapids Jefferson J-Hawk Invitational Saturday to highlight the Tigers’ day.

Fadiga pinned top-seeded Jeffery West of Davenport North in the semifinals in 1 minute and 53 seconds and then decked Henry Wiseman of Fort Madison in 1:45 in the championship match.

Cedar Falls took eighth with 136 points. Pleasant Valley won the team title with 199.5

The Tigers also got a fourth from Kane Shimp at 113, a fourth from Logan Vallejo at 120, a fourth from Kyle Campbell at 160 and a third from Ryley Barnett at 170.

Waterloo East took 11th with 62 points.

Ethan Krall was the Trojans’ top placewinner. Krall took third at 113 beating Shimp, 7-5.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

SHOOTOUT: Waverly-Shell Rock was edged by Waukee at the Bettendorf Midwest Shootout Saturday.

Waukee totaled 256.5 points to WSR’s 248.

The Go-Hawks got bracket wins from Bailey Roybal at 120, Ryder Block at 132, Aiden Riggins at 152, McCrae Hagarty at 182 and Jake Walker at 195.