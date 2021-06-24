Olympic champion Bruce Baumgartner hopes to inspire next generation of wrestlers

WATERLOO – Sometimes it is good to be in the right place, at the right time.
A group of youth wrestlers from Pierz, Minnesota is in town this weekend for a wrestling camp. During a break in the action, the group ventured over to the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Musuem to take in the history.
Minutes after walking in the museum’s namesake, Dan Gable, walked in and following him shortly after was 13-time world medalist and two-time Olympic Gold Medalist Bruce Baumgartner.
“Man, did they pick the right day to come visit the museum,” laughed Executive Director Jim Miller as he watched a long line of youth wrestler’s line up to get autographs.
Baumgartner is in Waterloo for the weekend as the headline speaker for the museum’s annual Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame of Iowa ceremonies which take place Friday at the Prairie Links Golf and Event Center in Waverly.
The museum will honor Megan Black, Mike DeAnna, Dwight Hinson, David Kjeldgaard, Gary Steffensmeier and the 1991 and 1992 Iowa National Championship teams.
Baumgartner, the current President of USA Wrestling, stopped by the museum Thursday to sign his wall display honoring his legendary wrestling career.
“I think what is important is that we preserve the history of the sport,” Baumgartner said. “And as we preserve the history of sport we promote it, encourage and excite some of these youngsters to strive. They may never reach what Coach Gable has reached or myself or Jordan Burroughs, but at least they can see the history and learn from the sport what I learned from it."
That is why Baumgartner had a huge smile on his face when the youth wrestlers flocked to him upon his entrance Thursday.
“I really didn’t have a wrestling hero when I was growing up,” he said. “You have to realize it was a different time. The newspapers probably covered the Olympics, but not really the world championships. You had to wait for the wrestling magazines to come out.
“We didn’t have the relationship or knowledge these kids have now. I hear sometimes I Googled you and watched some of your matches. I didn’t have Google.
“But I think this is really what it is about,” Baumgartner continued. “It is great to preserve. I was here when Bobby Douglas signed his wall. I get to sign my wall which is all good and I’m very happy they are honoring me. But I think it is preserving the history and exciting the younger generation to wrestle and love the sport. To be active and healthy and that is what we need to do.”
Baumgartner is one of the most decorated wrestlers in American history.
He never won a state title in high school, but won 86 of 87 matches, including the NCAA championship in 1982 for Indiana State.
A year after winning an NCAA title, Baumgartner won gold at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Over the next 13 years, he medaled at every Olympic Games, Pan American Games and in nine world championships. He took silver in Seoul (1988), gold in Barcelona (1992) and bronze in Atlanta in 1996.
It was in Atlanta he was chose to carry the American flag during the opening ceremonies and serve as the Captain of the United States Olympic Team.
“In life you have accomplishments in the medals I won,” Baumgartner said. “Then you have honors. Things that people bestow upon you. Carrying the flag was by far the biggest honor in my wrestling career. Representing the United States of America…being voted on by all the different captains of the different sports…to represent them it was a thrill to carry the American flag at the opening ceremonies.
“Heck it was nerve racking. I was nervous. I didn’t want to trip or fall.”
Thursday’s signing was surreal in some aspects for Baumgartner who recalled a story of his early training days in Stillwater, Oklahoma with wrestling legend Dave Schultz.
“Schultz and I were training in Stillwater and we walked through the hall of fame there which is nothing like it is today,” Baumgartner said. “We walked through and said to each other that someday it would be great to be in the hall of fame. It turned out both of us were multiple time world champions and we made it.
“It just brings back a lot of memories. People I wrestled with and are friends of mine. People I knew and helped me come up through the ranks. You see them on the walls here and honored. It is awesome. It is a good feeling. It is a great sport and it has meant so much to me in my life.”
One lasting message Baumgartner left with the wrestlers he spoke to was there was yet another chance to be inspired this summer when Olympic Games take place in Tokoyo in the first part of August.
“We are going to have 15 great wrestlers over there,” Baumgartner said. “Our women’s team is phenomenal. Our freestyle and Greco teams…we’re good.
The tournament will be held on June 25 as part of the two-day 2021 Glen Brand Wrestling Hall of Fame Iowa Induction Ceremonies.
“Someday it could be one of these boys or girls who could be Olympians.”