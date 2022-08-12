Nelson: "Dad, you're a Yankee's fan?"

DYERSVILLE – It took me nearly 24 hours to digest my experience Thursday at the Field of Dreams Major League game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.

So here comes the feels.

I had been to the site many times and was enchanted by it like I had been the movie.

I watched from start to finish last year’s masterpiece of production by the MLB and then the game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees which played out like it was scripted. It was absolutely perfect.

I have written about my love of the book, ‘Shoeless Joe’.

So what could I possible write that was different from what had already been written? And to be honest, like many of my fellow brethren, I ended up writing about my dad

I played catch with my dad frequently growing up. He taught me to pitch, I was pretty wild and it was probably why my PitchBack always had its full complement of springs. My mom frequently tells the story of my dad being busy doing work on our lawn or in the garage so he’d sit me in front of the TV watching the Game of the Week and I’d provided him updates.

Some of my fondest memories, and yes it is not baseball, was being allowed to be in the dugout for my dad’s John Deere League softball team, full of co-workers from the downtown plant, back in the days when the Deere League took up a whole night and they had four levels of teams A (the highest) down to the D league. If my memory serves me correctly, my dad’s teams was in the middle of the pack of the D league, maybe C. He will correct me, maybe it was B?

But I do recall many conversations with one of his teammates or at least the same conversation over and over again. My dad’s teammate, Dick (Richard) Mingus would walk in after a particularly rough inning and say, ‘Wish us luck kid, we only need a couple of touchdowns to get back in this one!”

Baseball has been a common love for my dad and I, and I’m one of the fortunate ones who has been able to ‘Have a catch’ with my dad in the exact same spot Kevin Costner and Dwier Brown, playing Ray and John Kinsella, played catch at the Field of Dreams.

I’m going to share two stories about my dad. I was in my mid-40s before I learned he was a Yankees’ fan growing up, which seems like something I should've known must sooner. We were on a way to a trip to Disney World and went out of our way to go to the Louisville Slugger Museum where he ordered a bat with the Yankee logo on it. I remember asking him, ‘you’re a Yankee fan?’ And he responded, ‘Yep.’

But in general my dad, Ron, is a baseball fan. He has probably been to nearly a dozen Major League parks and at each one of them he buys a hat and a shirt/jersey of the home team. And it has got to be just the right combination, we spent 45 minutes this summer at the Kauffman Stadium pro shop finding the perfect pairing!

So those were the things that were flowing through my head all day Thursday at the game. My dad and other sons and their relationships with their dads and the game of baseball. I will close with two more stories from the day.

The first is one you witnessed if you watched the game on TV. FOX baseball analyst and Baseball Hall of Famer John Smoltz worked the game despite the death of his father, John Adam Smoltz, earlier in the day.

“He lived by his faith, he loved family and he would be so mad if I didn’t do this game,” Smoltz said. “I can’t think of another day to honor him. When you think about this park, this movie, and how he loved every one of us and anyone he came in contact with. I’m the man I am because of him. He was awesome.”

And finally, I wrote about Cincinnati Reds’ star Joey Votto and what playing in the game and the movie Field of Dreams meant to him earlier this week. Votto, whose dad Joseph died more than 14 years ago, expanded on what a game of catch between father and son means in relation to the movie and its hold on baseball fans.

“I think of that moment at the end, where it was something simple…I’ve said this before, playing catch is different than any other action in any other sport because you both share a ball, you can go barehanded or with a glove, but you have to do everything to support your partner,” Votto said in a pre-game press conference. “I have to throw the ball well so you don’t have to chase it down and we can continue this back-and-forth together. I have to catch the ball so we don’t pause the action. It’s much more than it is two separate parties doing something.

“Whenever I think about playing catch, I think about a bond between two people. In that movie, I think playing catch represented that.”

MLB honored that sentiment when the only father and son duo to play on the same team in the same MLB game, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., walked out of the cornfield pregame with Griffey Jr. saying, “Dad, you wanna have a catch?’

So …. It was truly a magical day and probably some of the most fun was listening to the players and coaches and how in awe they were with the reception they received, the incredible field and venue and their reaction to the unique setting the game was played in. My hope is after a year hiatus for construction of youth ball fields near the Field of Dreams site that MLB brings the game back to Dyersville.

Here are some of my favorite sound bites from the day:

“There aren’t many cornfields like this in Japan.” -- Japanese rookie Seiya Suzuki of the Cubs.

“Definitely not normal. I could visibly see a horse from shortstop pretty easily.” – Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner.

“Just being a tourist…you just feel like a kid again. You’re in the middle of Iowa playing a baseball game. It’s awesome.” – Cubs winning pitcher Drew Smyly.

“There is no way anything could take away from the day we have had here. It’s a great experience. Heard so many people throughout our clubhouse saying it’s something they’ll remember for the rest of their life…It’s very difficult to put into words what it meant. It was just perfect.” – Reds manager David Bell

“The welcome from people on the side of the road as we were driving in was pretty humbling. The signs, the waves…I felt like all I could do was respond. I was pretty much waving the entire trip from the airport to the ballpark.” – Joey Votto.

“There is a scene in the movie where the ballplayers come out of the cornfield and all they do is start playing right away. It’s like a dog. You let me out and you put me in my natural environment and I’m going to start playing with the other dogs. That is how this feels.” – Joey Votto

“Griffey (Ken Griffey Jr.) was a teammate of mine, and I told him when he came off the field that it was the first time I have seen him hit a cut-off man.” Cubs’ manager David Ross.

“It was worth it. It was well-worth it. These memories will stay with me forever.” – Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal.