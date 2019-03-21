PITTSBURGH -- Find a way.
Thursday, the University of Northern Iowa found a way to get things done. It wasn't always pretty, and it certainly wasn't always text book.
But at the end of the first two sessions of the NCAA wrestling championships, the Panthers find themselves in 10th place at the PPG Paints Arena. UNI has 15.5 points. Penn State leads with 32.5.
All six of UNI's qualifiers remain alive, and the Panthers have three wrestlers in the quarterfinals -- Bryce Steiert (165), Taylor Lujan (174) and Drew Foster (184).
"It's really important that nobody's tournament is done right now," UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. "We can score a lot of points. I talked a lot about doing a lot of damage with six guys. We have three on the front and three on the backside and what matters right now is getting themselves ready for the next match in front of them."
UNI went 5-1 in the opening session and was in ninth place, but had a couple of hiccups in its first two second round matches, losses by fourth-seeded Josh Alber at 141, and Max Thomsen at 149.
The Panthers, however, finished the day in spectacular fashion.
It started with Steiert. His a reversal with 45 seconds left in the third period was the difference during a 2-1 upset of sixth-seeded Logan Massa of Michigan to reach the quarterfinals.
"Just find a way," Steiert said. "When you are given an opportunity you have to take it. There are going to be a lot more opportunities coming ahead, and ... just take them, take advantage of what is in front of me and finding a way whether it is riding tough or scoring takedowns."
Lujan reached the quarterfinals in the most spectacular fashion. After falling behind Devin Skatzka in the first period, Lujan did Lujan things, and Skatzka played right into his style.
Skatzka tried to roll out of a position while starting on bottom to begin the second period, but Lujan caught him on his back and scored a pin in 3 minutes and 22 seconds.
"As the match went on more openings happened, and he wanted to roll around and I'm pretty good at rolling around and the match ended in my favor," Lujan said.
UNI scored seven bonus points on three pins, and a major decision. Steiert pinned Bryce Martin of Indiana in 2:35 in his opening match, and Lujan scored seven takedowns in a 15-7 win over Hayden Hastings of Wyoming in his 174 opener.
"Bonus points are huge. They are difference makers in placing in the top ten," Schwab said.
Foster, seeded sixth, made it three Panthers in the quarters, with his second dominating performance, a 7-1 win over Lou Deprez of Binghamton.
"It is sweet to get three, and we got all of our guys left wrestling tomorrow," Foster said.
UNI's night was capped off by Jay Schwarm earning his first NCAA win with a pin of Gage Curry of American in 4:48 at 125, in a consolation match.
"Good for Schwarm," Schwab said. "Kind of break the seal and get your first win at the national tournament, and once you break the seal just keep it rolling."
Alber gave up a huge move in the first period and lost 19-10 to Kyle Shoop of Lock Haven. Thomsen lost 17-4 to second-seeded Micah Jordan of Ohio State.
"We got to leave those here and when they get back to the hotel it is on to the next thing," Schwab said. "Because you don't need to hold on to that, because it doesn't help you."
