PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- In the end, the start will not be how Northern Iowa's 2019 NCAA wrestling championship will be viewed.
But without a good start, the Panthers may not have a great ending.
UNI had a pretty good opening round Thursday at the PPG Paints Arena as the Panthers stand ninth. UNI went 5-1 and got major decisions from Taylor Lujan at 174 and Drew Foster at 184, while Bryce Steiert registered a pin at 165.
The Panthers have nine points and are tied with Virginia Tech for ninth. Penn State leads with 21 points, while Iowa went 9-for-9 and stands four with 14 points.
"Bonus points are huge just to get momentum going," UNI head coach Doug Schwab said. "No one remembers how you win the first match. It's just kind of win, get the ball rolling and then get strong as the tournament goes."
UNI's day started off rough as Jay Schwarm dropped his opening match at 125, but the Panther Train got rolling soon after as fourth-seeded Josh Alber scored early, and kept building his lead en route to a 10-3 win over Corey Shie of Army at 141.
It was a far different outcome than the one Alber had last year in Cleveland where he was upset in the first round and was eliminated in his next match.
"I try not to think about that, but it was in the back of my mind, weighed on me pretty heavy," Alber said. "It feels huge for me. Feels like I can wrestle a lot more free. Physically and emotionally feels like a huge weight is lifted and I'm excited to keep it going now."
Max Thomsen followed with a 9-8 win over Jared Prince, needing a takedown with 17 seconds left to pull out the win.
From that point on, UNI was dominate.
Bryce Steiert got in on Indiana's Bryce Martin early, but it took him nearly two minutes to score the opening take down. It didn't not take him much longer as he pinned Martin in 2 minutes and 35 seconds.
"Nice to get out there, get a pin and get off the mat and have the first match out of the way," Steiert said. "You can't ask for much more than that."
Lujan scored seven take downs en route to a 15-7 win over Hayden Hastings of Wyoming at 174, and Drew Foster scored off a shot by Brown's Christian LaFragola four seconds into the match and then built 4:20 of ride time as he rolled to a 10-0 major, including a score with under 10 seconds left to cap off the victory.
"You have to keep working, just trying to pile on points. That is big," Foster said of the last two.
UNI's 9 1/2 points is almost half of what it scored last March in Cleveland when it finished 24th.
"Like how guys went out and attacked, scored points and then kept on trying to build leads," Schwab said. "That is what you are going to have to be able to do, not just o continue, advance in the tournament, but win the tournament.
"Good start for us."
Iowa had a perfect round with all nine of the Hawkeyes' qualifiers winning. Iowa got a technical fall from defending national champion Spencer Lee at 125, Austin DeSanto's relentless saw him score a disqualification over Codi Russell of Appalachian State after Russell was tagged with five stall calls.
Other highlights were Kaleb Young's technical fall at 157 over Dan Reed of Columbia, and heavyweight Sam Stoll upset fifth-seeded Mason Parris of Michigan, 8-5.
"We are getting ready for second sessions," Hawkeye head coach Tom Brands said. "That would be the assessment. That is what you do. Nine wins. It is as good as we could've done. We left some points out there, maybe, but we will get better as the tournament goes on."
Iowa State went 4-5 in its opening matches as Alex Gomez at 133, Jarrett Degen at 149, Samuel Colbray at 184 and Willie Miklus at 197 all won.
Both Gomez and Degen scored major decisions. Gomez won 11-0 over Brandon Paetzell of Lehigh, while Degen rolled Russell Rohlfing of Cal-State Bakersfield, 14-3.
