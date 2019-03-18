PITTSBURGH, Pa. -- Josh Alber saw the look on Taylor Lujan's face.
It was one of disappointment.
it was December of 2017, and Northern Iowa wrestling coaches were reading off the room assignments in Las Vegas as the Panthers were getting ready to compete the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational.
When it came to whom was rooming with Alber, Lujan's name was called.
"It is kind of funny," Alber said.
"You could see the disappointment on his face," added Alber, tongue in cheek. "I was like saying to myself, 'he doesn't want to room with me.' Kind of hurt my feelings."
Two years later, Alber and Lujan are still rooming together and will be this week at the NCAA wrestling championships at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.
"I won him over," Alber laughs. "They tried to switch it up sometime after that, and he said, "nope, I'm with Alber.
"He's the guy I go to most often if I'm nervous or not feeling myself and he can usually get me back in shape. I was wrestling somewhere, came off the mat and found him in a back room and he asked me if I won because he had been too nervous to watch. My wife, she calls Taylor my crazy girlfriend.
"Point, another funny story, we were out in Vegas this year and I was talking to my high school friend and teammate, Carver James, who is Illinois' 174-pound wrestler. He and Lujan were going to wrestle. It was real short conversation, and Taylor walks over after it is over and says, 'Is that the guy I'm going to wrestle?' I said, 'yeah,' and he responded, 'yeah, don't talk to him.'"
Lujan says he can't argue with Alber's version of the story.
"I was," Lujan laughed. "Orginally, Hog (Jacob Holschlag) was my guy. He and I had roomed all the time. So, yeah, I was like, 'aw gosh,' but really was joking around. He was like, 'what the heck, are you serious?' It was funny, good joking around."
"I like having him as a roommate," Lujan added. "We just click. He knows I always want the bed closest to the window. We like the same movies and documentaries. It's been good."
The chemistry between Alber and Lujan extends beyond themselves, but also encompasses all six of UNI's NCAA qualifiers, a group that includes Jacob Schwarm at 125, Max Thomsen at 149, Bryce Steiert at 165 and Drew Foster at 184.
Thomsen and Foster are prior all-Americans, while the remaining four are seeking their first trips to the podium.
Based on the seeds, Alber at No. 4 at 141 , Lujan at No. 8 at 174 and Foster six at 184, UNI could push to match the three all-Americans it had in 2014, and based on past NCAA performances by Thomsen and Steiert, the Panthers have a chance to match the 1990 squad that had four all-Americans (Mark Schwab, Duaine Martin, Gary Steffensmeier and Rich Powers) or could push to five or six and a potential top-ten team finish.
"We have been in the bunker all year," Lujan said. "There is nobody else I'd rather have in my fox hole than the five guys going with me. It is an unbelievable group. I think we are going to make noise.
"In order to do that we got to impose our will, and wrestle the way we know how to wrestle. It's being confident."
Part of the Panthers succeeding in Pittsburgh also will rely on the team's mental approach as much as they physical part, because UNI's six know the physical part has been taken care of over the last five months of the season.
Alber, one of the two seniors in the lineup along with Foster, feels he's in a good spot mentally.
For Alber, a three-time NCAA qualifier, it is his last chance and after a 0-2 tournament last March in Cleveland, is looking for redemption as he tries to become an all-American for the first time in his career as a senior. Everything points to Alber having a good tournament, especially factoring in his finish.
To the close the regular season, Alber (31-5), won four consecutive matches over wrestlers ranked 12th or better, and beat returning all-Americans Chad Red of Nebraska and Jaydin Eierman of Missouri five days apart in January.
Alber says he feels calm and collected.
"Honestly, I don't know if nostalgic is the right word, sentimental, maybe," he said. "Just because I don't have plans of wrestling after I'm done. I'm just trying to enjoy every last second I have with it and squeeze every bit of life out of wrestling I got left."
The Dakota, Ill., native believes why he is ready based on what happened at the Big 12 championships. Alber was in the midst a 15-game match win streak when he lost in the first round. He rebounded after the loss, won four straight, including avenging the loss, and finished third.
As a four seed, Alber is the highest seeded wrestler at the NCAA championships since Joe Colon was seeded first at 133 in 2014 at Oklahoma City.
"I'm encouraged because last year I lost in the first round of the NCAAs to a guy that I knew I was better than and then just tanked," Alber said. "I couldn't get myself up to wrestle again. Big 12s, I put myself in same situation and I was embarrassed and had all these emotions. But I was able to shake it off, come through the back side and finish strong. That is encouraging, because it shows growth and maturity."
