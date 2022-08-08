My Field of Dreams will always be a book named "Shoeless Joe"

If you write it, I will read it.

Yeah, that is a play on the line, ‘If you build it, he will come,’ spoken by Ray Liotta playing Joe Jackson in the movie “Field of Dreams.”

And, you probably get where I’m going.

The Field of Dreams game is Thursday in Dyersville, and after missing out on the spectacular first edition last August between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, I will be on hand to document the game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds this year.

It is a game that has special meaning to me.

The obvious reason can be answered by people who are closest to me and know where my baseball allegiances lean. I grew up in the 1970s, and 1975 and 1976 were formative baseball years for me.

That adds a layer to my excitement for this game, but at the same time it is pretty easy for me to push my fandom aside for a day.

This column is about a book.

If you write it, I will read it is especially true about baseball books. My home library has close to 90 titles pertaining to baseball, and the very first one I bought was “Shoeless Joe.”

I was a fan of the “Field of Dreams” before there was a Field of Dreams movie or a Field of Dreams movie site.

My memory has faded, but I believe I bought W.P. Kinsella’s first novel, “Shoeless Joe,” at a middle school book fair in 1983. (Note: Kinsella originally wanted to name the book Dream Field, but was overruled by his editor.) By the time the movie was released in 1989, I had probably read about Ray Kinsella, J.D. Salinger, Eddie Scissons and Archie ‘Moonlight’ Graham a half-dozen times. It was pretty much an annual summer read.

If you are unfamiliar with the book, the Terrance Mann character in the movie is J.D. Salinger in the book, and Eddie Scissons is a character — he claimed to be the oldest living Chicago Cub — that did not make the film version.

And like a quote from Daniel Okrent of the New York Times in his review of Kinsella’s book, I too felt, “Mr. Kinsella is drunk on complementary elixirs, literature and baseball, and the cocktail he mixes of the two is lyrical, seductive and altogether winning concoction.”

I’ve read “Shoeless Joe” probably another half-dozen times over the years, and just completed a reread of another Kinsella novel about baseball, “The Iowa Baseball Confederacy,” a story where the lead character imagines an apparently endless game between the 1908 Chicago Cubs and an all-star team of players from the fictional, not-fictional Iowa Baseball Confederacy played in the town of Big Inning, Iowa.

It is another good read.

I’ve done a lot of digging on Kinsella, who died in 2016, in leading up to this week’s game hoping to dash or mix in a forgotten fact or two about how this game originated. I will keep those to myself for now.

But I have formed some thoughts during the research, and I have some recommended reading for those of you who can get lost in a good baseball, fictional or nonfiction, story.

First off, I’m convinced Kinsella was a Chicago Cubs fan. Although he claimed to be a baseball fan in general, and when married to his second wife, Ann, was a season-tickets holder for the Seattle Mariners, Kinsella included the Cubs often in his writing.

In addition to his references to the Cubs in “Shoeless Joe” and “The Iowa Baseball Confederacy,” the main thread of a short story, “The Last Pennant before Armageddon,” included in a collection of Kinsella essays called “The Thrill of the Grass,” had the Cubs as a centerpoint of the story.

In that essay, the manager of the Cubs is convinced if Chicago wins the National League Championship, it will be the last pennant before Armageddon.

It was released in 1984, the same season the Cubs needed one win to close out the San Diego Padres in the NL Championship only to lose three straight. That story was brought up again in 2003 when the Cubs were five outs away from winning the 2003 pennant before a series of disasters struck and they lost.

Asked before Chicago and the Boston Red Sox, who were in the 2003 AL Championship series, both lost in those respective series, Kinsella told the Chicago Tribune, “I think they’re both better as lovable losers.”

So maybe he was, maybe he wasn’t a Cubs fans.

Finally, here are some good reads, in no particular order, about the Cubs and the Reds that would be good to pick up before Thursday’s game.

1.) “The Iowa Baseball Confederacy” | Fiction | W.P. Kinsella

2.) “If I Never Get Back” | Fiction | Darryl Brock (A contemporary reporter finds himself transported back to the summer of 1869 where he ends up with the original professional baseball team, the Cincinnati Red Stockings.)

3.) “The Machine” | Nonfiction | Joe Posnanski (Posnanski details the Big Red Machine of the 1970s.)

4.) “Game Six” | Nonfiction | Mark Frost (A must-read documentation of “the greatest game ever played,” the 1975 World Series between the Boston Red Sox and Cincinnati Reds.)

5.) “A Nice Little Place on the North Side: Wrigley Field at One Hundred” | Nonfiction | George Will (Will weaves a great story about one of the most famous venues in the game.)

6.) “Ran Santo: A Perfect 10” | Nonfiction | Pat Hughes and Rich Wolfe. (A good read about the late Cubs’ color commentator.)

7.) “Ernie Banks: Mr. Cub and the Summer of ’69” | Nonfiction | Phil Rogers (A classic tale of Mr. Cub.)