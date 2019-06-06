WATERLOO -- Wartburg College hall of fame coach Jim Miller was named the new director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum, the NWHOF announced Thursday.
Miller will be responsible for the museum’s daily operations, including the preservation of artifacts, programming, planning, communications and fundraising, while also overseeing the Dan Gable Learning Center, a wrestling training facility inside the museum. He replaces Kyle Klingman, who resigned in April to accept a position with Trackwrestling.
“We are elated to have someone with Jim Miller’s background leading the Dan Gable Museum for the National Wrestling Hall of Fame,” said Lee Roy Smith, Executive Director, National Wrestling Hall of Fame. “He has a keen knowledge of the sport’s heritage while also contributing significantly to its history as a competitor, coach and motivational speaker. I am confident that he will advance our mission and the impact that the museum and its programs and services will have upon wrestling in Iowa and across the nation.”
Since retiring in 2013, Miller taught in Wartburg's Department of Health and Human Performance department while also working as a motivational speaker.
“I am looking forward to getting started as the Director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum,” said Miller, who will begin his duties on July 1. “I see this next step in my life journey as an awesome and unique opportunity to get back involved with a sport that I love while working with Dan Gable and many others to advance wrestling right here in the Cedar Valley and in my hometown of Waterloo, Iowa.”
You have free articles remaining.
Miller had been at Wartburg since 1991 and amassed a career record of 413-37-2, winning 10 NCAA Division III team championships and 21 consecutive Iowa Conference titles and seven NWCA national dual championships. He coached 37 individual national champions, 147 all-Americans and 72 NWCA Academic all-Americans.
"The National Wrestling Hall of Fame Dan Gable Museum is newly renovated and having Jim Miller as its new director adds even more excitement to its overall potential," said Gable, the museum's namesake. "I am looking forward to working with a wrestling great and many others to enhance the great sport of wrestling.."
Wartburg director of athletics Rick Willis said Miller will be missed.
"Jim Miller leaves a lasting legacy at Wartburg and in our athletic department," Willis said. "His leadership and mentorship of countless student-athletes will enable his impact to extend long after his service to the college and department. We thank him for his unprecedented contributions at Wartburg and wish him well in his new venture representing the sport of wrestling."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.