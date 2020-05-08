Knights hire former national champion as new assistant coach

In addition, Williams was a two-year captain while helping Wartburg win four national team titles. He finished his career with a 135-15 record and currently ranks among the top 10 leaders at Wartburg in career wins, technical falls and pins.

After serving on Wartburg’s staff for a season upon graduation, Williams spent four seasons at the Holy Cross School in New Orleans as wrestling coach, serving as the director of wrestling for one season. In his stint at Holy Cross the school won its first Division I state title in 30 years and 11 wrestlers earned individual state championships. Williams was also co-founder of the Bayou Elite Wrestling Club.

Williams rejoined Wartburg’s staff last year.

“He had the opportunity to take over at Holy Cross and we supported that,” Keller said. “Then he had the opportunity to come back last year and we were all over it because we knew how good of a coach he was from the first time around.

“He is extremely passionate about helping student-athletes develop and grow as men, exceeded in both the classroom and on the mat. He loves Wartburg and believes in our mission, having first-hand experience what a life changing place Wartburg is.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.