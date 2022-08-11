Joey Votto: "This game is an exceptional moment in my life"

DYERSVILLE – When it comes to the movie Field of Dreams star Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto, and popular baseball historian Roger Angell are on opposite ends of the spectrum on liking or disliking the film.

Angell was not a fan of the movie Field of Dreams.

“That stuff about the connection between baseball and American life, ‘Field of Dreams’ thing, gives me pain. I hated that movie,” Angell told Salon.com in 2004. “It’s mostly fake. You look back into the meaning of old-time baseball, and really in the early days it was full of roughnecks and drunks…In ‘Field of Dreams there’s a line at the end that says the game of baseball was good when America was good and they’re talking about the time of the biggest race riots in the country and Prohibition.”

That is the crux of the Field of Dreams.

There are the believers of its magic, sentiment and connection between fathers and sons. Others, like Angell, who died at the age of 101 in May, are non-believers. So, definitely there are two camps.

But the believers most certainly have out-weighed the non-believers in the last 12-plus months. A year ago, more than 8,000 people packed a temporary stadium in Dyersville on the movie site, and more than six millions viewers watched from home as Tim Anderson's walk-off home run capped off an incredible night between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees, the most-watched regular-season baseball game since 1998, and nobody will deny there was something magical about that game.

So, Roger, people do believe,

Like James Earl Jones’ character Terrance Mann says in the movie, “They’ll come to Iowa for reasons they can’t even fathom. They’ll turn up your driveway, not knowing for sure way they’re doing it. They’ll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past.

“Of course, we won’t mind if you look around," you’ll say. “It’s only twenty dollars per person.” They’ll pass over the money without even thinking about it. For it is money they have and peace they lack.”

And what transpired last August between between the White Sox and Yankees, and again this week when another 8,000 flocked to Dyersville Tuesday to watch a minor league game between Cedar Rapids and Quad Cities. Thursday night's game the stadium is already sold out as people will turn down the driveway, and fork over much more than $20 to watch the Chicago Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds.

And, Votto, perhaps the biggest name that will play in the second installment of the MLB game, superbly and emotionally conveyed Wednesday night on social media why he loves the movie.

After watching the movie Wednesday Votto took to Twitter to relate why the movie and the field means so much to him.

Growing up, the native Canadian says his family didn't have many VHS movies, and most of those they had were Disney, but the one that was not was ‘Field of Dreams'. He watched it many times and his favorite scene is when the character John Kinsella, played by Dwier Brown, plays catch with his son, Ray Kinsella, played by Kevin Costner.

“I was raised on this movie…I would watch it often. From 8 or 9 years old, my father and I would play catch together…It was the most important thing we did together. It strengthened our bond,” Votto said in a long Tweet thread. “

The movie takes on more significance for Votto since he lost his father 14 years ago.

Joseph Votto died in August of 2008 at the age of 52.

So, Votto admits there was no way this week was not going to be an emotional experience for him.

“My father passed away 14+ years ago. So it is impossible for me not to feel an emotional connection to the moment where Ray asks his father for a catch…One more moment together,” continued Votto in his Tweet thread. “Getting the opportunity to play a game at the mythical field that sowed the seeds of hope for a Major League Baseball career is a significant moment for me. Couple that with the father/son connection, and this game is an exceptional moment in my life.”

The game airs at 6 p.m. on FOX. All-day pre-game coverage will be provided on the MLB Network.